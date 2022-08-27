Read full article on original website
MoDOT plans to limit road construction Labor Day weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - In an effort to reduce roadside deaths and injuries, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will limit road construction on Labor Day weekend to accommodate the predicted increase in travel. Work on roadway projects that would impact Labor Day traffic will be halted at noon on Friday,...
Mid-Missouri city offices closed for Labor Day
City offices in mid-Missouri will be closed on Monday in honor of the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of cities and closures so you know ahead of the holiday:. Columbia City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Residential curbside recycling...
Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line
JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
Teachers receive free coffee on Sept. 1
COLUMBIA — Missouri teachers can pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee on Sept. 1 at participating Dunkin' locations. "Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future," said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager. "We're excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth."
A man paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin
A Nebraska man paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River on Saturday in a "boat" made from a hollowed out pumpkin to celebrate his 60th birthday and hopefully set a Guinness World Record. Duane Hansen set out from the public boat docks in Bellevue, Nebraska, at about 7:30 a.m. in...
Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned
COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers. Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned. Currently, this plan would include the Moberly...
Veterans mental health committee gets update on 988 suicide prevention hotline
JEFFERSON CITY − Members of the House Interim Committee on Veterans Mental Health and Suicide heard from the state's Department of Mental Heath and other organizations at the Capitol Wednesday. Nothing was put into order from this meeting, but it gave those a chance whose voices may be underrepresented...
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Aug. 30
The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes. Immediately...
Missouri lawmakers delay special session start date
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri lawmakers were set to return to the Capitol after the Labor Day holiday weekend for a special session, but the start date has been delayed, according to Sen. Caleb Rowden. Rowden (R-Columbia) shared a joint leadership statement on Twitter Wednesday, saying that the special session...
'Do not drink the water': Mississippi National Guard will hand out water as Jackson's main water facility fails
Mississippi's capital city lacks enough water pressure to fight fires, flush toilets and meet other critical needs because its main water treatment facility began failing Monday, the governor said -- a problem officials blame on longstanding water system problems and this week's river flooding. The state is declaring an emergency...
St. Louis County Police 911 dispatch center could see $4.2 million overhaul
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Police Communications Center could soon see a long-awaited upgrade, thanks in part to federal COVID-19 relief funding. The dispatch center, which answered 813,000 calls for service in 2021 and dispatches more than 30 police departments, is operating on a computer system that is 22 years old, first implemented in 1999.
Film student encourages locals to take advantage of $3 tickets on National Cinema Day
COLUMBIA − Mid-Missouri movie fans can see a film in theaters for just $3 as cinemas across the country participate in the newly launched National Cinema Day on Sept. 3. Major movie theater chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters have joined the movement. Local theaters GQT Forum 8, GQT Capital 8, B&B Fulton Cinema 8 and Regal Columbia are all participating in this year's deal.
AG Schmitt joins 21 states in amicus brief opposing federal military vaccine mandate
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined 21 other states Monday in filing an amicus brief opposing the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military personnel. The brief, filed in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, argues that the mandate violates the right to religious liberty to members of...
Forecast: A warm outlook for the end of the week
If you suffer from seasonal allergies there isn’t much good news in the forecast in terms of relief from the ragweed. Winds will shift out of the south overnight allowing for a little bit of warmer air to move into the region. Out the door temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s to kick off the day.
