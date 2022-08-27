ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KOMU

MoDOT plans to limit road construction Labor Day weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - In an effort to reduce roadside deaths and injuries, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will limit road construction on Labor Day weekend to accommodate the predicted increase in travel. Work on roadway projects that would impact Labor Day traffic will be halted at noon on Friday,...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Mid-Missouri city offices closed for Labor Day

City offices in mid-Missouri will be closed on Monday in honor of the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of cities and closures so you know ahead of the holiday:. Columbia City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Residential curbside recycling...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line

JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Teachers receive free coffee on Sept. 1

COLUMBIA — Missouri teachers can pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee on Sept. 1 at participating Dunkin' locations. "Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future," said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager. "We're excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth."
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned

COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers. Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned. Currently, this plan would include the Moberly...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Aug. 30

The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes. Immediately...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
#State Highway
KOMU

Missouri lawmakers delay special session start date

JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri lawmakers were set to return to the Capitol after the Labor Day holiday weekend for a special session, but the start date has been delayed, according to Sen. Caleb Rowden. Rowden (R-Columbia) shared a joint leadership statement on Twitter Wednesday, saying that the special session...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

St. Louis County Police 911 dispatch center could see $4.2 million overhaul

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Police Communications Center could soon see a long-awaited upgrade, thanks in part to federal COVID-19 relief funding. The dispatch center, which answered 813,000 calls for service in 2021 and dispatches more than 30 police departments, is operating on a computer system that is 22 years old, first implemented in 1999.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Film student encourages locals to take advantage of $3 tickets on National Cinema Day

COLUMBIA − Mid-Missouri movie fans can see a film in theaters for just $3 as cinemas across the country participate in the newly launched National Cinema Day on Sept. 3. Major movie theater chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters have joined the movement. Local theaters GQT Forum 8, GQT Capital 8, B&B Fulton Cinema 8 and Regal Columbia are all participating in this year's deal.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: A warm outlook for the end of the week

If you suffer from seasonal allergies there isn’t much good news in the forecast in terms of relief from the ragweed. Winds will shift out of the south overnight allowing for a little bit of warmer air to move into the region. Out the door temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s to kick off the day.
MISSOURI STATE

