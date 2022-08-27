ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Holliday inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame

By Martin Kilcoyne
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Matt Holliday, Julián Javier and Charles Comiskey were officially inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon.

The trio was recognized during the Cardinals’ 2022 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony Saturday at Ballpark Village.

Triple Crown Watch: Paul Goldschmidt makes ‘miracle’ push at MLB royalty

Holliday, who headlines this year’s class, played eight seasons with the Cardinals from 2009 to 2016, a run with multiple All-Star Game bids and a 2011 World Series title.

Fans can watch the ceremony during a one-hour special on Bally Sports Midwest on Friday, Sept. 2.

