Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly assaulted and robbed
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a reported robbery after a man was assaulted. LPD said police were sent to the 1000 block of N 44th Street around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday on the report of a robbery. Officers said they talked to the 21-year-old victim who...
1011now.com
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old safely located
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say the missing 13-year-old has been safely located. Police had sent out information earlier in the evening Wednesday about the teen’s disappearance. LPD posted that she was found sometime after 9:30 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Apartments struck by gunfire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two apartments were damaged from reported gunshots on Tuesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. around 10:30 p.m. after a report of gunshots. Police said they found multiple 9mm casings in or near the intersection...
klkntv.com
Biker assaulted and robbed by three men on MoPac Trail, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A biker was assaulted and robbed by three men Tuesday morning while riding on the MoPac trail in east Lincoln, police say. Around 9:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man was arriving at McAdams Park near 44th and Y Streets when three unknown men approached him. One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s Cameron the Capitol Cat returned after being mistaken for a stray
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cameron the Capitol Cat is coming home. On Tuesday, two women took the cat thinking that he was a stray, Lincoln Police say. State Sen. Anna Wishart said the women were seen by capitol security around 8 p.m. “He is microchipped, has a loving owner,...
KETV.com
Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools
OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl found safe, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — UPDATE: A missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe and sound, Lincoln Police said Monday night. The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Kennedie Arnold was reported missing about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen near 27th and...
RELATED PEOPLE
1011now.com
Zoo news and brews
Capitol security footage showed Cameron being lured into a carrier at 8 p.m. last night. He was taken by two women who thought he was a stray. According to LPD, officers found an unresponsive male, who is a 60-year-old Lincoln man, near 3rd and P streets around 2 a.m. ACLU...
1011now.com
10/11 NOW investigates motorcycle crashes in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In just a matter of days, there have been two deadly motorcycle crashes on Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln. 10/11 NOW wanted to know if that stretch of street is more dangerous than others and if so, why? While the two crashes happened just a few blocks away, they’re also very different.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
kfornow.com
Man Jailed For Robbery/Assault Suspected of Having Stolen Items
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–As Lancaster County deputies served a warrant at a garage in southwest Lincoln that’s connected to a 40-year-old man arrested Saturday for a robbery and assault case near Roca, they found some items that may have been taken in other unrelated cases. On Wednesday, Sheriff...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Gunfire erupts in the Portia & Knox area late Tuesday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following shots fired and two nearby apartments damaged. LPD said they were called to the area of Portia and Knox Streets around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of gunfire in the area. According to LPD, responding officers found a number...
1011now.com
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
1011now.com
Lincoln ready for gameday visitors
The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday asked Grand Island Northwest to restore its journalism program and school newspaper. If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by calling 475-3600. Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide. Updated: 5 hours...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
LPD investigating overnight homicide; no suspects in custody
Capitol security footage showed Cameron being lured into a carrier at 8 p.m. last night. He was taken by two women who thought he was a stray. ACLU “demands” Northwest restore student newspaper. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
klkntv.com
Beatrice woman found in ditch after being robbed of $10,000, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 33-year-old Beatrice woman was found in a ditch Saturday after she had been robbed of $10,000, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman told deputies that 40-year-old Thomas Angell and a friend were giving her a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln so she could buy a car, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
Comments / 0