Ohio Man Stung by 20,000 Bees While Cutting Tree Branches
It sounds like one of every outdoorsman’s nightmares. Last week, 20-year-old Ohio resident Austin Bellamy was attacked and stung by approximately 20,000 bees, even ingesting several dozen, as he worked to help trim back branches for a friend. He’s currently hospitalized and, despite the severity of the situation, is expected to make a full recovery.
Nasty Bug in Minnesota is Leaving Bites that Cause Pain for 2 Weeks
They bite. They make your skin extremely itchy and painful. And because they are super tiny, you may not even know they are biting you until it has already happened. And nope, this is NOT a mosquito. No-see-ums are back with a vengeance in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Here's...
Violent storms blamed for at least 3 fatalities across Midwest
A 14-year-old girl in Michigan and an 11-year-old boy in Arkansas were among the dead on Monday. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands remained without power well into Tuesday. An outbreak of severe thunderstorms that ripped across the Midwest on Monday evening was blamed for killing at least three people and resulted in power being cut off for hundreds of thousands across five states. At one point on Monday, nearly 700,000 were without power in Michigan, the hardest-hit state. By late Tuesday afternoon, more than 360,000 customers remained without power, according to PowerOutage.us.
WATCH: Angler Finds Hundreds of Jellyfish Native to China in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota angler made quite a discovery the other day at one of his longtime fishing spots, freshwater jellyfish by the hundreds. The viral video has been going around social media. It really is a strange scene to see. Here in the United States, we aren’t used to jellyfish of this variety. Usually, we think of the larger, stereotypical ones in the oceans. However, another species native to another continent is here and it looks like here to stay.
Girl electrocuted, woman crushed by tree amid heavy Midwest thunderstorms
A girl was electrocuted by a downed power line and a woman was crushed by a tree when heavy thunderstorms battered Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana on Monday. Nearly 640,000 customers in Michigan were still without power Tuesday morning, while just over 16,000 in Indiana were in the dark, according to the online tracker PowerOutage.us. Downed power lines were also reported in Ohio and Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.
Yellow jacket population in Northeast Ohio poised to crash your fall fun
Yellow jackets are always on the move as we head into fall, but this season they're showing up in greater numbers than we typically see in Northeast Ohio.
Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas.Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post.The girl was with a friend and...
Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
Alligator Hunters Bag Giant Mississippi State Record Gator
Two fishermen from Madison, Mississippi were able to haul in an alligator that’s considered a “local legend” on August 28, when they were fishing north of Ross Barnett Reservoir on the Pearl River, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP). Brothers Jim and...
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
5 animals found with CWD in northern Idaho and here’s what hunters need to know
IDAHO FALLS – Chronic Wasting Disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after five total animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville. Having CWD in Idaho will require hunters to know more about this...
Wild Mustangs Seized From Colorado Ranch After ‘Suffering’ Through ‘Emergency’ Situation
During an animal welfare check in Custer County, Colorado, officials seized nine wild mustangs that were in need of immediate medical attention. Previously, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the condition of several horses on a ranch near County Road 358. At 5 p.m. on August 27, officers set out to investigate the matter and found the wild mustangs in an “emergency situation.”
Top 10 Things to Know About Big Bend National Park: PHOTOS
Often referred to as “Texas’ Gift to the Nation,” Big Bend National Park is a geological marvel that holds some of the most fascinating sites and facts of any U.S. destination. From sea fossils and dinosaur bones to volcanic dikes that mar the desert landscape, Big Bend...
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
The Other Almanac Predicts Missouri & Illinois Winter Not So Bad
I did not know there are two different Farmer's Almanac. The new one thinks the upcoming winter for Missouri and Illinois will be horrific. The other one is now predicting that our winter really won't be so bad. As we shared a few weeks ago, the "new" Farmer's Almanac predicted...
PHOTO: Bowhunter Tags Massive 190-Inch Velvet Buck on Archery Season’s Opening Day
For one Georgia suburban bowhunter, the hunt of a lifetime went off without a hitch on the first day of archery season. The outdoors is a place for sports and fun. Lee Ellis is a big proponent of the suburban hunting community. And he can shoot, too. The bowhunter had been watching one buck over the course of three years. They had their date the other day.
Florida Wildlife Expert Loses Arm in His Second Alligator Attack in Ten Years
Two weeks ago, a wildlife expert in Florida was attacked by a large alligator, which led to the man losing part of his arm. It was the second gator attack that Greg Graziani sustained over the last decade. Graziani is the director of wildlife at Florida Gator Gardens in Venus,...
WATCH: Moose Battles Golf Course Flag, Golfer Putts Feet in Front of the Giant Animal
Imagine trying to golf and there’s a moose hanging out right in front of you (or a couple of elk, like in this story). That was the reality for a few golfers who were trying to have a peaceful round. In a video on Instagram, a moose has a fight with a flag, and then a man putts right in front of it. He runs off before the huge animal gets close, but in the background, another moose can be seen running at top speed in the other direction. Safe to say, these golfers narrowly avoided what could have been a disaster.
Mammoth Cave National Park To Begin Major Improvements on Underground Trail
One of Kentucky’s great outdoor… er underground, gems is getting a facelift. Mammoth Cave National Park is going to undergo major improvements. Kentuckians and visitors are going to be excited. The park means a lot to the region and the state. If you aren’t from Kentucky, then Mammoth...
Coast Guard Nabs Three Boats Off Texas Coast With Around 440 pounds of Shark, 2,425 Pounds of Red Snapper
The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted three boats on Tuesday that were illegally fishing in federal… The post Coast Guard Nabs Three Boats Off Texas Coast With Around 440 pounds of Shark, 2,425 Pounds of Red Snapper appeared first on Outsider.
