Ohio Man Stung by 20,000 Bees While Cutting Tree Branches

It sounds like one of every outdoorsman’s nightmares. Last week, 20-year-old Ohio resident Austin Bellamy was attacked and stung by approximately 20,000 bees, even ingesting several dozen, as he worked to help trim back branches for a friend. He’s currently hospitalized and, despite the severity of the situation, is expected to make a full recovery.
Violent storms blamed for at least 3 fatalities across Midwest

A 14-year-old girl in Michigan and an 11-year-old boy in Arkansas were among the dead on Monday. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands remained without power well into Tuesday. An outbreak of severe thunderstorms that ripped across the Midwest on Monday evening was blamed for killing at least three people and resulted in power being cut off for hundreds of thousands across five states. At one point on Monday, nearly 700,000 were without power in Michigan, the hardest-hit state. By late Tuesday afternoon, more than 360,000 customers remained without power, according to PowerOutage.us.
WATCH: Angler Finds Hundreds of Jellyfish Native to China in Minnesota Lake

A Minnesota angler made quite a discovery the other day at one of his longtime fishing spots, freshwater jellyfish by the hundreds. The viral video has been going around social media. It really is a strange scene to see. Here in the United States, we aren’t used to jellyfish of this variety. Usually, we think of the larger, stereotypical ones in the oceans. However, another species native to another continent is here and it looks like here to stay.
Girl electrocuted, woman crushed by tree amid heavy Midwest thunderstorms

A girl was electrocuted by a downed power line and a woman was crushed by a tree when heavy thunderstorms battered Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana on Monday. Nearly 640,000 customers in Michigan were still without power Tuesday morning, while just over 16,000 in Indiana were in the dark, according to the online tracker PowerOutage.us. Downed power lines were also reported in Ohio and Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.
Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas.Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post.The girl was with a friend and...
Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
Alligator Hunters Bag Giant Mississippi State Record Gator

Two fishermen from Madison, Mississippi were able to haul in an alligator that’s considered a “local legend” on August 28, when they were fishing north of Ross Barnett Reservoir on the Pearl River, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP). Brothers Jim and...
Wild Mustangs Seized From Colorado Ranch After ‘Suffering’ Through ‘Emergency’ Situation

During an animal welfare check in Custer County, Colorado, officials seized nine wild mustangs that were in need of immediate medical attention. Previously, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the condition of several horses on a ranch near County Road 358. At 5 p.m. on August 27, officers set out to investigate the matter and found the wild mustangs in an “emergency situation.”
Top 10 Things to Know About Big Bend National Park: PHOTOS

Often referred to as “Texas’ Gift to the Nation,” Big Bend National Park is a geological marvel that holds some of the most fascinating sites and facts of any U.S. destination. From sea fossils and dinosaur bones to volcanic dikes that mar the desert landscape, Big Bend...
WATCH: Moose Battles Golf Course Flag, Golfer Putts Feet in Front of the Giant Animal

Imagine trying to golf and there’s a moose hanging out right in front of you (or a couple of elk, like in this story). That was the reality for a few golfers who were trying to have a peaceful round. In a video on Instagram, a moose has a fight with a flag, and then a man putts right in front of it. He runs off before the huge animal gets close, but in the background, another moose can be seen running at top speed in the other direction. Safe to say, these golfers narrowly avoided what could have been a disaster.
