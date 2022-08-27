ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police seek suspect in unprovoked subway attack in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ayhu_0hY77nNv00

NYPD searching for suspect in Bronx subway attack 00:28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48i5EL_0hY77nNv00
Police are searching for a suspect after an unprovoked subway attack in the Bronx on Aug. 25, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect after an unprovoked subway attack in the Bronx .

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on a southbound 2 train at the Gun Hill Road subway station in the Olinville section.

Police say the suspect came up to a man who was sitting on the train and hit him with a bag of food.

The suspect then allegedly punched the victim in the face repeatedly before pulling out a knife.

The victim managed to get away. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but police say he refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 4

Guest
4d ago

this is happening because they are releasing all rikers/wards island/upstate prison to the bx because of low income/s.i./queens/bklyn don't want them anbd rally against it/adams and holcul need them delivered to they're office bldgs and homes. they have both destroyed ny

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD seeks women accused of assaulting livery driver

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a group of women accused of assaulting a livery driver in the Bronx.Police released video of the suspects seen inside the vehicle on July 8.Investigators say the women started punching and pepper-spraying the driver when he told them there were too many people in the car.The women allegedly got away with the driver's cell phone.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Man stabbed in back at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed Wednesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Nostrand and Church avenues 2 train station. Investigators said the suspect stabbed the man in the back during a robbery. The victim, in his 20s, was treated at the hospital. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

See it: NYPD officer appears to punch woman during chaotic arrest

NEW YORK -- Video of an arrest in Harlem has gone viral. It has almost 30,000 views on social media.And now residents are calling for an investigation into the NYPD, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Wednesday.The footage shows a chaotic arrest that gets even more chaotic after the woman in the frame, identified as 19-year-old Tamani Crum, confronts an officer as he is arresting a man Crum reportedly knows.The woman engages the officer and appears to slap him, and he responds with what looks like a wallop of a punch, causing her to fall backwards on to pavement.She is then seen getting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Women lure men from Facebook to motels, rob them in NYC spree

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Someone claiming to be a woman is luring men from Facebook to motels before letting others in the room where they rob the victims at gunpoint, police said. Police said there are seven reported incidents from July. In the most recent incident, on July 25, at around 8 p.m., a 42-year-old […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Detectives open fire on robbery suspects in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.Police say two men were robbing a man outside a deli on East 166th Street and Third Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim with a gun.Two detectives investigating a separate incident nearby saw what was happening, and the suspect allegedly pointed his gun at them.The detectives each fired one shot. Nobody was struck.The suspects got away.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Police#The Bronx#Violent Crime#Dm
CBS New York

Police: 13-year-old boy struck by moped that fled the scene

NEW YORK - Police say a 13-year-old boy was struck by a moped in the Bronx and suffered a broken leg. Now, they're searching for the driver responsible and his two passengers. The hit-and-run was reported around 5:30 p.m. on August 18 in Mott Haven. Police said the boy was crossing Brook Avenue at 140th Street when he was hit by the moped that was allegedly traveling against traffic. After the crash, the driver and his passengers -- a woman and little girl -- were seen getting back on the moped and riding off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
DoingItLocal

BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING

#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS New York

25-year-old woman shot to death in East Village

NEW YORK - A 25-year-old woman was shot to death early Thursday morning in Manhattan. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. on the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place in East Village. Police said the victim was found on the street with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are now searching for the suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS New York

DA: Woman charged with murder in deadly Queens hit-and-run

NEW YORK — A woman who allegedly drove onto a New York City sidewalk and fatally struck a man sitting in a walker has been charged with murder and other crimes, prosecutors announced Wednesday.Kiani Phoenix, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in the death of 59-year-old Milton Storch, who could not get up from his walker in time to escape being mowed down, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. A 36-year-old man was also struck by Phoenix's car and treated for back and hip injuries, Katz said.READ MORE: NYPD: Driver takes off after killing pedestrian in QueensThe crash happened Saturday morning after Phoenix...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial

A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy