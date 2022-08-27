As Los Angeles traffic gets back to levels they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, new trends are showing different times for rush hour traffic. Commuters who know these trends could save time on freeways. Caltrans said Thursdays are the most congested days of the week on local freeways, according to the most recent quarterly report that ended in June. The 405 Freeway is the most congested of all the interstates, followed by the 5 and the 101 Freeways. Research shows Monday and Friday are the most popular days to work remotely, which means more people are on the road on the other days of the week. CBSLA spoke to KNX Radio Traffic Anchor Brian Douglas to get his take on what he is noticing. "Today was outrageous," said Douglas. "People calling me from the toll lanes on the 110 and 91 Freeways. They said they were moving slowly and everyone is paying for it." Data in August from the traffic analytics company INRIX found Thursdays between 4-7 p.m. are the most congested day and time on LA freeways with drivers averaging 37 miles per hour.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO