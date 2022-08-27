ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Eater

After 12 Good Years, a South Pasadena Restaurant Legend Moves On

South Pasadena lunchtime staple Fiore Market Cafe is in new hands, with owner Bill Disselhorst announcing on social media that he has sold his beloved 12-year-old restaurant to Linda Grace, who owns the nearby San Marino Cafe. Grace has been a longtime local operator herself, and Disselhorst — whose wife and co-owner died in 2017 — says that the place will be in great hands moving forward. “I am so grateful that she is the one to carry on the tradition,” says Disselhorst on Instagram. “It’s been an amazing run.”
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing

A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
myburbank.com

Donut Hut Voted Best Donut Shop in Burbank

Donut Hut was voted by the public as the best donut shop in Burbank for 2022. The myBurbank’s Best contest 2022 featured over 170 categories in which the community nominated their favorite businesses. Donut Hut took the win for best donut shop and has been a fan favorite since their establishment in the early 1980s.
BURBANK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

4 million LA County residents will be restricted from outdoor watering in September

LOS ANGELES — Four million residents of LA County will need to stop watering their landscapes for 15 days starting next month, the Metropolitan Water District announced Tuesday. Beginning Sept. 6 and lasting through Sept. 20, residents and businesses in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will have to turn off their outdoor taps to conserve water for indoor use.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank to Open Cooling Center at Buena Vista Library

With excessive temperatures expected through the Labor Day Holiday Weekend, the City of Burbank will open a Cooling Center at the Buena Vista Branch Library Meeting Room, 300 N. Buena Vista St. Burbank, CA 91505. The Cooling Center will be open on Friday, September 2, 2022, and Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM, to 8 PM and on Sunday, September 4, 2022, from 11 AM to 8 PM, and Monday, September 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM until 7 PM.
BURBANK, CA
onscene.tv

Deadly High Speed Crash Kills 2 | Los Angeles

08.29.2022 | 11:34 PM LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with both drivers trapped inside thier cars. Firefighters used the jaws of Life to get to the victims. The driver of the white sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second driver was freed and transported to a local hospital, where they were also pronounced deceased. LAPD traffic officers are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Wounded in Shooting on Hollywood Boulevard

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A section of Hollywood Boulevard was shut down due to a shooting that injured one person early Monday morning, Aug. 29, in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Around 1:15 a.m., Los Angeles Police officers and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here

Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do in L.A. This Week [8-29-2022 to 9-2-2022]

Ready for a week of comedy, jazz, drag, theater, and film? Let’s do this. From August 29 to September 2 in Los Angeles, catch Support Group at The Groundlings, the Rainbow Fish Variety Show in HP, a staged reading at Greystone Mansion, Drunk Theater, Cinecon, the Broad Humor Fest, first Fridays in Chinatown, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Are rush hour times changing in Los Angeles post-pandemic?

As Los Angeles traffic gets back to levels they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, new trends are showing different times for rush hour traffic. Commuters who know these trends could save time on freeways. Caltrans said Thursdays are the most congested days of the week on local freeways, according to the most recent quarterly report that ended in June. The 405 Freeway is the most congested of all the interstates, followed by the 5 and the 101 Freeways. Research shows Monday and Friday are the most popular days to work remotely, which means more people are on the road on the other days of the week. CBSLA spoke to KNX Radio Traffic Anchor Brian Douglas to get his take on what he is noticing. "Today was outrageous," said Douglas. "People calling me from the toll lanes on the 110 and 91 Freeways. They said they were moving slowly and everyone is paying for it." Data in August from the traffic analytics company INRIX found Thursdays between 4-7 p.m. are the most congested day and time on LA freeways with drivers averaging 37 miles per hour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people

Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

