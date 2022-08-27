Read full article on original website
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon Simkovich
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Eater
After 12 Good Years, a South Pasadena Restaurant Legend Moves On
South Pasadena lunchtime staple Fiore Market Cafe is in new hands, with owner Bill Disselhorst announcing on social media that he has sold his beloved 12-year-old restaurant to Linda Grace, who owns the nearby San Marino Cafe. Grace has been a longtime local operator herself, and Disselhorst — whose wife and co-owner died in 2017 — says that the place will be in great hands moving forward. “I am so grateful that she is the one to carry on the tradition,” says Disselhorst on Instagram. “It’s been an amazing run.”
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
Shock pics of Route Fire near Castaic in Los Angeles County with evacuations near Paradise Mobile Estates & I-5 closed
A FIRE near Los Angeles has exploded to over 4,600 acres with residents warned to evacuate now during a brutal heat wave. Shocking photos showed the massive blaze as Los Angeles County authorities ordered Paradise Mobile Estates and all residents south of Templin Highway to flee north. In an 8pm...
AOL Corp
Evacuation order telling residents to leave L.A. was broadcast on TV 'in error,' authorities say
An evacuation order telling residents to leave Los Angeles immediately was accidentally broadcast on television Wednesday, authorities said. Viewers in Ventura County who were watching TV at the time received the frightening alert, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The notice "was sent in error by the County of...
Freeway Closed in DTLA After Person Jumps From Overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway.
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
myburbank.com
Donut Hut Voted Best Donut Shop in Burbank
Donut Hut was voted by the public as the best donut shop in Burbank for 2022. The myBurbank’s Best contest 2022 featured over 170 categories in which the community nominated their favorite businesses. Donut Hut took the win for best donut shop and has been a fan favorite since their establishment in the early 1980s.
spectrumnews1.com
4 million LA County residents will be restricted from outdoor watering in September
LOS ANGELES — Four million residents of LA County will need to stop watering their landscapes for 15 days starting next month, the Metropolitan Water District announced Tuesday. Beginning Sept. 6 and lasting through Sept. 20, residents and businesses in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will have to turn off their outdoor taps to conserve water for indoor use.
myburbank.com
Burbank to Open Cooling Center at Buena Vista Library
With excessive temperatures expected through the Labor Day Holiday Weekend, the City of Burbank will open a Cooling Center at the Buena Vista Branch Library Meeting Room, 300 N. Buena Vista St. Burbank, CA 91505. The Cooling Center will be open on Friday, September 2, 2022, and Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM, to 8 PM and on Sunday, September 4, 2022, from 11 AM to 8 PM, and Monday, September 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM until 7 PM.
onscene.tv
Deadly High Speed Crash Kills 2 | Los Angeles
08.29.2022 | 11:34 PM LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with both drivers trapped inside thier cars. Firefighters used the jaws of Life to get to the victims. The driver of the white sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second driver was freed and transported to a local hospital, where they were also pronounced deceased. LAPD traffic officers are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID second of two motorists killed in Woodland Hills area crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified the second of two motorists killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at...
1 Wounded in Shooting on Hollywood Boulevard
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A section of Hollywood Boulevard was shut down due to a shooting that injured one person early Monday morning, Aug. 29, in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Around 1:15 a.m., Los Angeles Police officers and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a...
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here
Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
nypressnews.com
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
7 Things to See in Los Angeles, California
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. California has always been one of my favorite places to travel. I recently visited Los Angeles, California, and I had an incredible time. These are some places I visited around Los Angeles, California, that I recommend you visit also!
welikela.com
Things To Do in L.A. This Week [8-29-2022 to 9-2-2022]
Ready for a week of comedy, jazz, drag, theater, and film? Let’s do this. From August 29 to September 2 in Los Angeles, catch Support Group at The Groundlings, the Rainbow Fish Variety Show in HP, a staged reading at Greystone Mansion, Drunk Theater, Cinecon, the Broad Humor Fest, first Fridays in Chinatown, and more.
Southbound 101 freeway closed in downtown Los Angeles amid police investigation
The southbound 101 freeway was closed near downtown Los Angeles just before the evening rush hour Monday as police investigated an incident.
theeastsiderla.com
Mountain lion spotted on the streets of Los Feliz - The famed P-22?
Los Feliz - A mountain lion has been spotted recently roaming across residential streets and yards. Could it have been the famed big cat known as P-22, which usually lives in Griffith Park?. Video of the animal, which first appeared on Reddit, shows the lion with what seems to be...
Are rush hour times changing in Los Angeles post-pandemic?
As Los Angeles traffic gets back to levels they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, new trends are showing different times for rush hour traffic. Commuters who know these trends could save time on freeways. Caltrans said Thursdays are the most congested days of the week on local freeways, according to the most recent quarterly report that ended in June. The 405 Freeway is the most congested of all the interstates, followed by the 5 and the 101 Freeways. Research shows Monday and Friday are the most popular days to work remotely, which means more people are on the road on the other days of the week. CBSLA spoke to KNX Radio Traffic Anchor Brian Douglas to get his take on what he is noticing. "Today was outrageous," said Douglas. "People calling me from the toll lanes on the 110 and 91 Freeways. They said they were moving slowly and everyone is paying for it." Data in August from the traffic analytics company INRIX found Thursdays between 4-7 p.m. are the most congested day and time on LA freeways with drivers averaging 37 miles per hour.
msn.com
Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people
Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
