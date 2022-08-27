Read full article on original website
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Lineup announced for Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival
The lineup has been announced for the 20th annual Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival on September 10. The all-day festival will be held at Jennings Landing.
Opening day at the Schaghticoke Fair
The 2022 Schaghticoke Fair officially opens for its 203rd year on Wednesday. The fair runs from August 31 to September 5.
First “Brain Storm” event in Glens Falls
Local organizations are getting ready for a new event taking place in early September. "Brain Storm," is a celebration of mental health and addiction recovery.
Lake George Restaurant Week serving in September
Something fun is cooking in the village of Lake George. In September, Lake George Region Restaurant Week is coming back, with new prix-fixe menus and plenty to taste.
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse building
Central Warehouse located in Albany, New York is an immense concrete building that is owned by Mr. Evan Blum. The blight ridden building has recently been in the news because crumbling bits of concrete fell off of the south facing part of the building. This debris triggered a state of emergency by the City of Albany, since the building has inactive railroad tracks adjacent to active passenger rail. Due to this action, westbound Amtrak trains were canceled traveling to Albany until a structural engineering analysis and clean up was completed. The smokestack seen in the photo was removed.https://cbs6albany.com/news/local/central-warehouse-owner-responds-after-albany-declares-state-of-emergency-evan-blum.
A New Albany Bar With An Unlikely Theme Has One Historic Request
It feels like no matter how niche it is, people love a good theme bar. From intricate tiki bars, to Christmas bars, even trailer park themed bars, these are just the tip of the boozy, themed iceberg. Now a new Albany bar is hoping to cash in on the Capital...
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Rockin’ on the River plans funky finale, Aug. 31
Rockin' on the River has kept Troy moving to the beat all summer, and the bi-weekly event will reach its funky finale this Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Saratoga BLM to gather for Darryl Mount
On Wednesday evening, Saratoga Black Lives Matter will commemorate the life of Darryl Mount, on the ninth anniversary of his deadly encounter with Saratoga Springs Police.
Renowned Albany artist marks 40 years of live music
At 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Eck celebrates his 40th Anniversary in Live Music with a special performance at what he considers his spiritual home, Caffe Lena.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Crowd packs Port of Albany meeting as offshore wind project remains suspended
An offshore wind project slated for Beacon Island at the Port of Albany remains halted and a local point of contention after residents sued the port and town of Bethlehem earlier this summer, and continue to come out in force at meetings. Dozens of people packed the Albany Port District...
WNYT
Riverfront Park hosts back to school giveaway
There is a back-to-school give-away and neighborhood block party in Rensselaer’s Riverfront Park. Every student in the county will be able to get a free backpack filled with school supplies. Games, food and other entertainment is also planned. You must show proof of residency, and the student who will...
Celebrity Owned Business Hosting VIP Event in the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley is filled with endless opportunities to enjoy yourself. From unique restaurant choices to beautiful views, hiking trails, and fun events at different shops and wineries, there's something for everyone. Some Hudson Valley residents have been lucky and spotted celebrities in our area. Flo-Rida, Ben Stiller and Post...
Saratoga Springs residents asked to conserve water
The city of Saratoga Springs is asking its residents to voluntarily reduce outdoor water usage, effective Friday, Sept. 2. Parts of New York State are going through various stages of draught, and the city is asking its residents to do their part in conservation.
Clearing up whipped cream confusion
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a message of clarity in New York for a nearly year-old law regarding nitrous oxide chargers and the products it affects, namely whipped cream canisters. Earlier this month signs started popping up in area grocery and convenience stores alerting customers they may be required to show they are 21 or […]
NYS Music
The Beach Boys and The Temptations Bring the Sounds of Summer to Saratoga Springs
Nostalgia, Hawaiian shirts, good vibrations and the sounds of Motown were abound in Saratoga Springs on Thursday August 18th, as legendary summer surf rock pioneers The Beach Boys and iconic Motor City hitmakers The Temptations belted out classic after classic at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Celebrating Sixty Years of The Sounds of Summer, the evening played out like a trip down memory lane, taking the mostly older audience back to a time when, on the surface, things just seemed simpler. Like a snapshot through American history, fans welcomed the chance to hear the songs that provided the soundtrack to so much of their lives.
WRGB
'It's chaos': Residents react to Pine Hills weekend shooting
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The area of Ontario and Hamilton streets in the Pine Hills neighborhood is where the most recent string of gun violence hit the city of Albany this weekend. The shooting left six people injured, two of which are in critical condition. The area is where...
Stewart’s Shops Policy Requires ID for Whipped Cream
A new policy at Stewart's Shops throughout the Hudson Valley requires ID for the purchase of canned whipped cream. Stewart's Shops headquarters is located in Ballston Spa, NY, and serves Eastern Upstate NY and southwestern Vermont. The chain has 350-plus locations with many around the Hudson Valley. Known for branded ice cream, potato chips, hard rolls, root beer, milk, coffee, and other drinks, three-fourths of their stores also sell gasoline.
WNYT
New place to stretch opens in Clifton Park
Do you want to increase your mobility and muscle function? Check out the new Stretch Zone in Clifton Park. Owner John Bladek recently cut the ribbon on the location at 54 Crossing Boulevard. Stretch Zone is a franchise. The company is based in South Florida. It uses practitioner-assisted stretching to...
wamc.org
Investigation continues after six are shot in Albany student neighborhood
As Albany police were attempting to quell a disturbance in a Pine Hills student neighborhood early Sunday, six people a block away were hit by gunfire. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets, where five people ranging in age from 19 to 29 were found with gunshot wounds.
