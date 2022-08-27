Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Related
Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone would’ve already been fired by these 3 teams
The New York Yankees will not be dismissing manager Aaron Boone midway through a two-plus-month slide that’s turned the Bombers from record-threatening ’98 wannabes to barely-hanging-on potential AL East champions (and nothing more). Didn’t you hear the news? Brian Cashman’s coming back after the season, and where he goes, Boone follows.
Angel Hernandez did his bad umpiring thing again vs. the Dodgers
Notorious MLB umpire Angel Hernandez made a horrendous check swing call that nearly cost the Dodgers a win against the Marlins. More often than not, when Angel Hernandez is trending on Twitter it’s because he made some horrendous calls as a home plate umpire. On Monday, he made sure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Yankees’ first-rounder Spencer Jones is mashing baseballs to start career
It was easy to see the bodily similarities between Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and their 2022 first-round draft pick Spencer Jones. Both stand 6-7. Both menace the pitcher. Both were coming off somewhat-inconsistent college careers, with impressive hard-hit profiles mixed with plenty of swing-and-miss thanks to their unique frames. Now...
Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans
Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Adam Wainwright’s New Country Song is… Something Else
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a playoff race. They’re ahead in the NL Central and, barring a mega collapse, should be finishing the regular season atop their division. Albert Pujols has made his triumphant return to the Cards, and they look to have a chance to make a real run.
Mets Manager Buck Showalter Indicates He Will Dye Hair in Exchange for World Series
The veteran manager is willing to go to great lengths to celebrate a potential championship in 2022.
Astros promoting top prospects for Sept. is slap in the face to Yankees fans
Who’s ready for Sept. 1 Roster Expansion Day, an exciting opportunity for contenders to get a two-person infusion of talent, pretenders to give some of their most deserving top prospects a chance to shine, and the Yankees to add two unexciting bullpen depth pieces at best?. With so little...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albert Pujols hits home run No. 694, passes Barry Bonds in unique stat
Albert Pujols homered again on Monday night as he continues to chase 700 but the St. Louis Cardinals slugger also passed Barry Bonds in another category.
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB・
NBC Sports
Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game
The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
Aaron Boone defending Isiah Kiner-Falefa after backbreaking error must be final straw
Remember how some New York Yankees fans thought others were “taking it too far” by saying the 2021 team was “back” to ruin this special 2022 season? Well, if you doubted that take then, perhaps manager Aaron Boone can be the final piece of evidence to convince you that this reverse metamorphosis is as real as it can possibly be.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mike Ford explains apparent ‘shushing’ of Yankees dugout after revenge homer
The free falling 2022 Yankees experienced a brief moment of joy Monday night when Anthony Rizzo homered off a left-hander, delivering a 2-1 lead midway through the team’s opening contest against the Angels. That moment evaporated seconds later when Angels first baseman (and familiar face) Mike Ford, the Princeton,...
NBC Sports
Red Sox president confirms Bloom, Cora will return in 2023
Despite what's been a tremendously disappointing 2022 season for the Boston Red Sox, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora aren't going anywhere. Red Sox president Sam Kennedy seemingly ended any speculation about the team parting ways with Bloom and/or Cora in a conversation with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Bernstein: It's 'inexcusable' for no White Sox executive to address Tony La Russa's leave of absence
670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein was astonished that a White Sox executive on Wednesday didn’t address manager Tony La Russa taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team as he undergoes additional testing for a medical issue.
FanSided
279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0