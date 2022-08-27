Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 31, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front dropped between 1″ to 2″ of rain in some places in West Virginia. Today, that front will be east, and a high-pressure system from out west will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia, keeping us dry. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s, a few degrees below-average. Overnight, skies will be clear, with barely any clouds at all. A few patches of fog are possible, but other than that, tonight will be uneventful. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Tomorrow, skies will be clear and sunny during the morning and afternoon, and it’s not until the late-evening that a few clouds push in from the southwest. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, around average for this time of year. Then on Friday, the high-pressure system moves east, allowing warmer air and moisture to start flowing in from the south and causing temperatures to rise into the upper-80s. Over Labor Day weekend, daytime heating will result in a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, so some areas may see rain. Most areas will be dry, however, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Those rain chances last even into Labor Day itself, although models seem to disagree as to how much rain we could see on that day. So we are watching carefully. Afterwards, the first half of next should bring partly sunny skies. In short, the rest of the workweek will be warm and mostly sunny, and this Labor Day weekend will be partly cloudy and warm, with a slight chance of rain.
WDTV
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
WDTV
Robinson Grand to host the West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand will host the West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant on Saturday, Oct. 29. The West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant exists to encourage girls with disabilities, from an early age, to consider their goals, challenge themselves and take pride in every aspect of their identities.
WDTV
AAA: Gas prices in West Virginia lower than national average
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices in West Virginia continue to fall, but the price of diesel fuel has stabilized in the last week, according to AAA. The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.80, 8 cents less than last week’s average of $3.881. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.37.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDTV
Annual business summit creates conversation around West Virginia’s bright future
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first day of the 86th Annual Leaders Taking Action Business Summit, held by the West Virginia Chamber, ended with a panel on multi-state collaboration. Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Co-Chair Gayle Manchin moderated the discussion. A main point in Wednesday’s conversation is the work...
WDTV
Morgantown vs. Bridgeport game to be featured as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Attorney General’s office will feature the Morgantown High School vs. Bridgeport High School gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia. Representatives...
WDTV
WVDOH awards 15 construction contracts, several in NCWV
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways recently awarded 15 construction contacts for projects around the state, several of which are in north-central West Virginia. Six of the 15 construction contacts take place across our region. The following were awarded to north-central West Virginia counties:. A. Merante...
WDTV
September proclaimed National Preparedness Month in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month in West Virginia. National Preparedness Month is FEMA’s annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by its Ready Campaign. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
WDTV
WVDNR seeks landowners interested in improving wildlife habitat
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is seeking private landowners who want to improve wildlife habitat on their land. The partnership with the U.S. Department of Natural Resources Conservation Service seeks to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species by implementing conservation practices that improve natural resources on private land.
WDTV
Health officials react to suspension of at-home Covid tests
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since the start of the year, the free, at-home Covid-19 testing program has provided more than 16 free tests per household in the United States via the postal service. Now, that program is facing suspension due to a lack of federal funding. According to the CDC...
WDTV
W.Va. public health leaders prepare for roll-out of updated booster shot
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - State health leaders predict a leveling off of COVID-19 cases in W.Va. over the next couple of weeks. According to Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, the state was expected to peak with around 500 hospitalized cases by Labor Day. Now, he estimates that number to be below 400. “We expect the number of cases to level off in the next couple of weeks. Then, we expect to start seeing a reduced number.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
W.Va. Board of Education member resigns
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Board of Education member Miller Hall has resigned, according to Gov. Jim Justice. Gov. Jim Justice announced Hall’s resignation Monday during a virtual press briefing. Hall and his wife are moving to be closer to their grandchildren, officials say. Hall was Board of...
Comments / 0