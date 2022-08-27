ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
KWCH.com

Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours

Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages. Updated: 5 hours ago. The president at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph says that overcrowding in the ER is...
KSN News

Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
KAKE TV

Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
rvbusiness.com

RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
kfdi.com

Teens involved in chase and crash in east Wichita

A police chase ended with a crash in east Wichita Tuesday night. Officers tried to stop a driver at 13th and Ash around 9:30, but the driver fled onto I-135. The chase was called off due to safety concerns. The driver continued to K-96, and ended up crashing while trying to exit at Oliver. Five people ran from the car into a wooded area. Three juveniles were caught, one 17-year-old male and two 14-year-old females. The teens were not taken into custody and released to their parents. The diver of the car and a passenger got away.
Hutch Post

Rocket joins Hutchinson Police Department

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department added another K9 officer to the force. His name is Rocket. Rocket is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. Rocket is a certified dual-purpose K9 in tracking, apprehension and detection. He is trained to recognize the odor of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and their derivatives.
classiccountry1070.com

Dozens of drivers ticketed at Kellogg & Rock

Wichita police focused on traffic enforcement at Kellogg and Rock Tuesday morning, resulting in dozens of drivers being ticketed. According to WPD statistics, this intersection has the highest rate of crashes compared to other parts of the city. Tuesday’s enforcement saw 44 drivers cited for running red lights. There were also five tickets written for disobeying traffic lights, five for license violations, two tickets for no insurance, and one for texting while driving.
Hutch Post

Appeal in murder conviction heading back to Reno Co. Dist. Court

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas Supreme Court hearing for a Hutchinson man has been continued at the request of the Reno County District Attorney's office. Brennan Trass is serving a life sentence in the 2015 shooting death of Jose Morales. Morales was shot three times while he had his back to Trass during a drug deal. Trass has maintained it was self-defense. Trass was convicted of first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. He is appealing his case citing speedy trial issues and that the court erred by having Trass represent himself in court.
KSN News

Expect alternate routes near Derby after Labor Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After Labor Day weekend, plan to take an alternate route if you will be going over the 63rd St S. bridge over the Arkansas River near Derby. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, construction on the bridge will reduce traffic down to one lane. The Sedgwick County Government says a temporary traffic […]
KWCH.com

Wichita police release video related to deadly hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police released surveillance video on Wednesday they said is connected to the hit and run that fatally injured 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. On August 21, around 8:42 a.m., officers found Addis dead in an alley near Funston and Grove. Detectives working the case reviewed...
kiowacountysignal.com

Kansas State Fair fun need not cost a fortune

The 2022 Kansas State Fair is expected to rebound from the pandemic slump, with anticipated attendance this year of more than 325,000. From September 9-18, Hutchinson, Kansas will host visitors looking for midway thrills, concert excitement and exhibition discoveries. Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) has some advice for fairgoers who are interested in keeping their financial footing amidst the dizzying rides and fluttering tummies that are a part of any fun fair experience.
