Flat tire on I-15 leads to crash with serious injuries in Davis County
A driver that moved to the left shoulder for a flat tire was seriously injured after a van crashed into their vehicle on the freeway in Davis County.
Semi fire damages its load of cars and a hillside in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn fire Wednesday involving a semi-truck pulling six vehicles in a car hauler caused nearly a quarter million dollars in damage. Brigham City Fire Department crews responding to the 4:21 a.m. conflagration on 1100 South just west of its...
Wild chase ends in South Jordan when stolen truck catches fire
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A chase of a stolen truck involved multiple police agencies Tuesday night as the suspect ran a red light, zigged into oncoming traffic at one point, ran over tire spikes then caught on fire. The truck believed stolen out of...
Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Salt Lake City Fire crews knock down 3-acre grass fire
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a grass fire late Monday morning, and quickly brought the flames under control. The call came in late Monday morning, says a tweet released by the SLCFD. Crews responded to the area, near...
Breaking: UDOT pursuing gondola option to ease Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic, rejects road widening
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced it will pursue Gondola B as the option to ease traffic congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon. A UDOT statement says that option is “the single preferred alternative developed as part of...
Memorial grows at site of deadly Provo crash that killed siblings
A day after two siblings were killed by a vehicle in Provo, a memorial sits at the sidewalk where they were struck.
Crash in Heber City Tuesday
HEBER CITY, Utah-Tuesday afternoon, UDOT reported a crash on southbound US 40 at River Road at 12:20 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
Parked van under I-15 overpass investigated in SLC ‘suspicious situation’
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department wrapped up an investigation Monday evening of what it called “a suspicious situation” surrounding a van parked under the Interstate 15 overpass on 200 South. Police closed off several streets in the area for two hours while...
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
Police ask public’s help finding missing Pleasant Grove woman
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have asked for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly woman with Alzheimers who’s gone missing. In a posting on Facebook Wednesday night Pleasant Grove police only referred to the woman by her first name. “Rebecca is...
Clearfield Police identify man killed Saturday in collision
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police have released the name of a victim killed Saturday in a crash involving two vehicles. The man who died was 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keeley, of Clearfield. Injured in the crash, involving a Jeep and a Honda, were a man (driver),...
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
Woman struck by arrow walking in West Valley City parking lot
A woman walking in a West Valley City Walmart parking lot was surprisingly struck by an arrow on Saturday.
Multiple agencies respond after Kaysville trailer fire ignites barn, hay
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville Fire crews were dispatched to a possible camper fire early Tuesday, and arrived to find the blaze had spread to a nearby barn, and ignited hay. The call came to dispatch at 12:59 a.m., and crews responded to the address,...
Stranger found hiding under 7-year-old girl’s bed in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after he was found hiding under a seven-year-old’s bed in Morgan County, police say. On August 26 at 4:39 a.m., a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene to find the homeowner in a physical fight with the suspect, who has been identified as Garrett […]
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
