Tooele County, UT

Gephardt Daily

Semi fire damages its load of cars and a hillside in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn fire Wednesday involving a semi-truck pulling six vehicles in a car hauler caused nearly a quarter million dollars in damage. Brigham City Fire Department crews responding to the 4:21 a.m. conflagration on 1100 South just west of its...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Wild chase ends in South Jordan when stolen truck catches fire

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A chase of a stolen truck involved multiple police agencies Tuesday night as the suspect ran a red light, zigged into oncoming traffic at one point, ran over tire spikes then caught on fire. The truck believed stolen out of...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
PROVO, UT
Tooele County, UT
Tooele County, UT
County
Tooele County, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com

Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City Fire crews knock down 3-acre grass fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a grass fire late Monday morning, and quickly brought the flames under control. The call came in late Monday morning, says a tweet released by the SLCFD. Crews responded to the area, near...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash in Heber City Tuesday

HEBER CITY, Utah-Tuesday afternoon, UDOT reported a crash on southbound US 40 at River Road at 12:20 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
HEBER CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police ask public’s help finding missing Pleasant Grove woman

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have asked for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly woman with Alzheimers who’s gone missing. In a posting on Facebook Wednesday night Pleasant Grove police only referred to the woman by her first name. “Rebecca is...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Clearfield Police identify man killed Saturday in collision

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police have released the name of a victim killed Saturday in a crash involving two vehicles. The man who died was 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keeley, of Clearfield. Injured in the crash, involving a Jeep and a Honda, were a man (driver),...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

