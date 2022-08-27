Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Tupelo Salvation Army going to Jackson to help distribute water
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army is on standby to help residents in Jackson with the water crisis. Salvation Army Emergency Services Director for ALM Division William Trueblood said Jackson has always had issues with water, but the crisis now is unbearable. "People are desperate, they are absolutely...
wtva.com
Local church looks to help Jackson with water crisis
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Local churches in Tupelo are doing what they can to help the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. Calvary Baptist Church is working with Mississippi Baptist Convention Board in Jackson to lend a hand. Service is a large part of the mission at Calvary Baptist Church. They...
wtva.com
Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft
A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
wtva.com
Evening newscasts to begin at 4:30 PM on Thursday, Friday
The 4 p.m. newscasts on Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2 will begin at 4:30 p.m. Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS - Jackson Ave W Site of Injury-Causing Collision
Oxford, MS (August 29, 2022) - Paramedics, police, and additional responders were dispatched to the scene of a collision between two vehicles in Oxford on Monday, August 29th. A local source reported that the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the 2100th block of Jackson Avenue West, in front of Harbor Freight.
thelocalvoice.net
Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The new location is 101 Merchants Drive, Oxford MS 38655. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the...
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
Commercial Dispatch
What happened to Leigh Occhi: Retracing the mysterious disappearance
TUPELO — Leigh Occhi had just turned 13 and was home alone when her mother, Vickie Felton, left for work just before 8 a.m. When Felton called about an hour later and got no response, she drove back to the 105 Honey Locust Drive home. There was blood on the walls and floor, but Occhi was not there.
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
ourmshome.com
Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
WLBT
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
wtva.com
Local school helps educate students on the dangers of social media.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Social media is constantly expanding its reach. Guntown Middle School started a class to help educate students on the topic. The class is called Cyber Foundations. Local schools are trying to do their part to educate students on the dangers of posting or spreading inappropriate content.
wtva.com
Community garden help those who need it most
If you have a green thumb and love helping others, the city of Pontotoc is looking for you. The Mississippi Care organization has partnered with the city of Pontotoc to grow fresh fruits and vegetables in a new "Community Garden". Pontotoc community garden to help those who need it most.
Mississippi man charged with intimidation of witness after ignoring court order
A Mississippi man was arrested after police determined he was harassing a past victim of domestic violence, even after he had been ordered by the court not to have contact with the victim. Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony intimidation of a witness. His bond...
wtva.com
Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
Daily Mississippian
The music venues that make Oxford
A mile-long line for The Lyric. A packed show at Proud Larry’s. The sweet sound of the Yalobushwhackers during a Thacker Mountain Radio broadcast. New Oxford residents can easily get overwhelmed with options when deciding what to do on a Saturday night or free weekday in the “Cultural Mecca of the South.”
Late night burnout in Mississippi parking garage leads to arrest of felon with weapons charge
A late-night burnout in a Mississippi parking garage landed a Mississippi man in jail on a weapons charge. At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside.
