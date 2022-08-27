ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Separate Boston Shootings

One person is dead and two others are injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said shortly before 11:30 p.m. that the victim in a shooting on Dale Street in Roxbury had died. In Dorchester, a victim also suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Shot in Dorchester, Boston Police Say

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to the shooting on Van Winkle Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, police said. No further information was immediately available.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two dead in separate Boston shootings, officials say

BOSTON — Two shootings Wednesday evening in separate areas of Boston have turned fatal, police said. Boston police were called at 8:20 p.m. to the area of 115 Dale St., which is near Malcolm X Park in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from...
BOSTON, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
universalhub.com

At least three shot in Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan

Live Boston has been tracking a series of shootings tonight in Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan. Shortly after 9 p.m., somebody was shot on Dale Street near Regent Street in Roxbury. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries. Shortly after 8 p.m., somebody was...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Boy Ran Over Crossing Mill Street In Worcester: Police

A car hit a minor as he crossed the street in Worcester on Tuesday, Aug. 30, authorities said. Worcester police said boy was crossing Mill Street when a car crashed into him around 4 p.m. Responders rushed him to a hospital for treatment. A Worcester police spokesperson did not release the boy's age or an update on his condition on Wednesday.
WORCESTER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Police seeking missing female

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are looking for Courtney Asdot. Courtney is a 41-year-old female 5’6″ tall and 200 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on the inside of her wrist. She left a business on 8/23/22, she was heading to New Bedford or Springfield operating a business vehicle. She was […] The post Barnstable Police seeking missing female appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Body Identified 17 Years After Being Found in Fall River Landfill

A body found in a Fall River, Massachusetts landfill that has gone unnamed for 17 years has been identified as part of an ongoing push to look into cold cases by Bristol County prosecutors. The victim has been identified as Leon Brown, who was 41-years-old when he died and from...
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Driver Captured After Allegedly Hitting Trooper, Cruiser While Fleeing From Police

A man is facing nearly 10 charges after allegedly fleeing from Massachusetts state troopers along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning and hitting one of them with his car. Troopers stopped Eric Duffy along I-495 in Lowell after getting reports of the Honda Accord he was in driving erratically down the interstate in Methuen, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Worcester County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Boston

Dorchester fugitive punches out MBTA trolley window

Jhovan Louis-Jeune, 33, was arrested for other outstanding warrants from several Massachusetts courts, including assault to murder. A man wanted for assault to murder allegedly punched out a trolley window Monday before he was arrested for other outstanding warrants, Transit Police said. Transit Police officers responded to the Mattapan MBTA...
MILTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 6:25 PM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest of Kurvan Vidal, 27, of Boston, in the area of 217 Columbia Road in Dorchester. Officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrests Randolph Man After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Mattapan

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
RANDOLPH, MA

