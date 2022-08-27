ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob deGrom in disbelief over Brandon Nimmo robbing HR from Dodgers

The New York Mets are playing what easily could be a preview of the NLCS this year against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They entered Wednesday night with the two best records in the National League. However, the Dodgers have a commanding lead in the NL West. Whereas the Mets lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves is just three games. That made this matchup even more crucial for the Mets. Thankfully for them, they had their ace, Jacob deGrom on the hill.
Two of Mets' vulnerabilities apparent vs. Dodgers

NEW YORK -- There are inflection points to every game, moments when things can change for better or for worse. In the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night, those moments happened to involve James McCann and Joely Rodríguez -- two players whom the Mets chose to keep central in their plans following the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline.
Miguel Andújar showed up in unexpected place while Triple-A Yankees played in Omaha

Miguel Andújar’s been a bizarrely tough man to track since the trade deadline came and went, leaving him embedded in the Yankees’ system against his will. Once a genuine Rookie of the Year candidate in 2018, a small tear of Andújar’s shoulder suffered innocently diving back into the third-base bag threw his sophomore campaign out of whack, and when he finally returned, the job was Gio Urshela’s and the bat didn’t look so great.
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Phillies trade for reliever Nittoli, expected to add him to bullpen Friday

PHOENIX — The Phillies' search for stretch-drive bullpen depth has led them to Vinny Nittoli. The team acquired the right-hander from the Toronto Blue Jays in a minor-league trade Wednesday. The Phils sent minor-league catcher Karl Ellison to the Jays to complete the deal. The major league trade deadline passed on Aug. 2, but teams are still allowed to make minor-league deals. Both Nittoli and Ellison are on minor-league contracts.
Giants could trade notable receiver?

The New York Giants may be telling one of their wideouts to get to steppin’. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Giants have gotten trade inquiries on receiver Darius Slayton. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his contract with the team.
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game

The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
MLB suspends pair of minor leaguers for performance-enhancing drug violations

NEW YORK -- Two minor league players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for drug violations. Pittsburgh infielder Francisco Acuna, on the roster of Single-A Greensboro, was banned 80 games without pay after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance. Arizona pitcher Sebastian Santana, on the roster of...
‘Like a goldfish’: Brandon Nimmo reveals his fear after insanely sick catch vs. Dodgers

Brandon Nimmo had a night to remember Wednesday as he made arguably the best catch of the 2022 MLB season, so far. The Mets rode the brilliant pitching of Jacob deGrom to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game of this three-leg series, but the result could have gone the […] The post ‘Like a goldfish’: Brandon Nimmo reveals his fear after insanely sick catch vs. Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Austin Slater out of Giants' Monday lineup

San Francisco Giants utility-man Austin Slater is not starting in Monday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Slater will rest against his intrastate competition after Mike Yastrzemski was moved to center field and Luis Gonzalez was positioned in right. Per Baseball Savant on 164 batted balls this season, Slater has...
