Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Central, Southern Iowa
After areas in Central Iowa received anywhere from one inch to over three inches of rainfall over the weekend, severe weather rolled into the central and southern part of the state this morning. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Adair, Dallas, Guthrie, Madison, Warren, Lucas, Marion, Davis, Monroe, Mahaska, Appanoose,...
Tornado Watch in Effect Until Midnight
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and southern Minnesota in effect until midnight tonight. The Tornado Watch includes Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Rice, Scott, Steele, and Waseca counties (+more) in southern Minnesota. A Tornado Watch means that severe thunderstorms capable of...
Feeling stuffy? Iowa's 2nd allergy season has arrived
CLIVE, Iowa — I haven't felt exactly 100% waking up the past week or so, and even felt it at the Iowa State Fair. Asking around the Local 5 newsroom, there were plenty of people who have been feeling it too. "Good Morning Iowa" Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence showed the...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, August 30th, 2022
Starting Tuesday, people in Iowa can submit a request for an absentee ballot for the upcoming midterm election. An explosion in the final weeks of the war killed 13 U.S. service members. New Iowa State Univ. pedestrian bridge to open this weekend. Updated: 3 hours ago. The pedestrian bridge on...
PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
Saturday storms knock out power, disrupt fair and Twins game
Heavy storms rumbled through the Twin Cities on Saturday night disrupting the state fair and Twins game, and more is expected on Sunday afternoon and night
Severe storm brings flash flooding to Minnesota State Fair, Grandstand show canceled
Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair. (Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022). A major storm system that brought strong winds and heavy rain caused havoc at the Minnesota State Fair. A tornado warning went into effect in St. Paul shortly before 9 p.m., but the main problems were...
FLOOD WATCH in effect through Sunday morning
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…. * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, with the highest risk in urban areas. * WHERE…A portion of north central Iowa, including the following counties, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth and Wright. * WHEN…Through Sunday morning.
Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon
Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #524 has just been issued for areas north and west of Chicago, valid until 7:00 pm CDT this Sunday evening
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 524...CORRECTED NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 115 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 CORRECTED MAXIMUM GUST SPEED and TO ADD LASALLE COUNTY IL The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Extreme east central Iowa Northern Illinois Southeastern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 115 PM until 700 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A well-defined convective system now over eastern Iowa is expected to intensify some through the afternoon, while moving east-northeastward across northwestern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin. A mix of storm clusters and embedded supercells will pose a threat for damaging gusts, and possibly an isolated tornado or two through late afternoon. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 5 miles east northeast of Milwaukee WI to 65 miles west of Rockford IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 524 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 115 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS KANE LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, ELGIN, GURNEE, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MUNDELEIN, OREGON, OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL.
NWS investigating possible tornado damage in Twin Cities
Weather officials are investigating if a tornado touched down in the south and eastern Twin Cities metro on Saturday night. A tornado warning was issued around 8 p.m. for Scott and Dakota counties, including the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas, before being extended to Bloomington, South St. Paul, and St. Paul shortly after.
A new severe thunderstorm warning has just been issued for portions of DeKalb, McHenry, and Boone counties; valid until 4:30 pm CDT.
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 327 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... WESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 327 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MACHESNEY PARK TO NEAR CHERRY VALLEY TO 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF HILLCREST, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... BELVIDERE AND CHERRY VALLEY AROUND 330 PM CDT. LOVES PARK, CANDLEWICK LAKE AND TIMBERLANE AROUND 335 PM CDT. POPLAR GROVE AROUND 340 PM CDT. KINGSTON AROUND 345 PM CDT. CAPRON AROUND 350 PM CDT. GENOA AROUND 355 PM CDT. HARVARD AROUND 400 PM CDT. MARENGO AROUND 410 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS INCLUDE FAIRDALE, GARDEN PRAIRIE, CHEMUNG, UNION AND CALEDONIA. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 19 AND 40. THIS INCLUDES... BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Severe thunderstorms continue to move east. Severe thunderstorm warning now in effect for portions of LaSalle, Lee, and DeKalb counties in north-central Illinois; valid until 4:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 317 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 317 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF ASHTON TO NEAR GRANVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DEKALB, SYCAMORE, PERU, LA SALLE, SANDWICH, MENDOTA, SHABBONA, LAKE HOLIDAY, CORTLAND, OGLESBY, HINCKLEY, SOMONAUK, EARLVILLE, WATERMAN, NORTH UTICA, MAPLE PARK, MALTA, LELAND, PAW PAW AND LEE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 53 AND 94. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 74 AND 83. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 83 AND 101. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
