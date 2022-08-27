Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Isolated storms across the state today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says while most of the Wednesday night storms have come and gone, a few showers remain over central Kansas this morning. Though isolated in nature, storm chances will stay in the forecast today before coming to an end this evening. In between the...
KWCH.com
Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Northwest Kansas storms will weaken as they track to the southeast, and after midnight, most of the rain will be drying up. However, another chance for rain may come Thursday morning in central Kansas, but again most of those will be of the hit and miss variety.
KWCH.com
A few chances for rain mixed in
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances continue to be hard to find this week, but there are a few possibilities in the days ahead. The next round will impact northwest Kansas Wednesday evening and into the overnight. While severe weather chances are low, some storms will produce gusty winds and small hail. They will track to the southeast and begin weakening in the overnight.
KWCH.com
A hot Wednesday, but not as humid
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Under a mainly sunny sky expect highs in the middle 90s, or five degrees above average, this afternoon. A weak cold front will bring a...
KWCH.com
Temperatures remain in the 90s throughout the week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Monday night storms are long gone and it is going to be a while before rain chances return to the state. Today will be a tad cooler than the past few days, however highs in the lower 90s keep us a few degrees above average.
KWCH.com
Showers and storms today and tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine and clouds this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s, scattered showers moving across portions of western Kansas. Another hot day across Kansas, however clouds and scattered showers and storms will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s statewide. Showers this morning will redevelop through the afternoon across central Kansas from Concordia to Dodge City and push eastward during the late afternoon and evening hours. Expect chances of showers and storms in Wichita after 7pm through midnight. Rain and storms move out by early morning and sunshine will dominate the state on Sunday.
KWCH.com
Wichitans prepare for year-long closure of Amidon bridge
After a series of setbacks, Pyle's name will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. But some conservatives worry he could be pulling votes from the Republican Party. In two days, a gun was confiscated from a student at two different Wichita high schools. Road to recovery: A look inside the...
KWCH.com
Mainly dry and hot this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front dropping through the state Monday evening/overnight will eventually force the chances for storms on into Oklahoma and Kansas will have more dry weather in the days to come. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. The winds...
KWCH.com
Guns on school grounds in Wichita
After a series of setbacks, Pyle's name will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. But some conservatives worry he could be pulling votes from the Republican Party. On Wednesday, we got a look at the damage caused by the April 29th EF-3 tornado and a better idea of when the facility will reopen.
Storms could go severe Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota
Storms are expected to bubble up later Saturday and pose a risk of producing large hail and damaging winds, basically along and east of a line from Mankato to the Twin Cities, in addition to a healthy chunk of north-central Iowa. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has elevated the threat from...
KWCH.com
Home heavily damaged in E. Wichita fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Tuesday night fire caused extensive damage to an east Wichita home. On the call made about 8:15 p.m., Wichita fire crews arrived to find flames showing from the second level of a home in the 600 block of North Battin, near Central and Oliver. Wichita...
KWCH.com
Kansas State Fair: Midway wristbands $30 until Aug. 31
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re hoping to attend the Kansas State Fair, you may want to hop on this deal now. The fair is selling Midway wristbands for $30. With the wristbands, fairgoers will gain access to unlimited rides on select days. The $30 deal runs through Aug. 31. Midway Wristband Days are:
KWCH.com
Road to recovery: A look inside the Andover YMCA
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - What started as a funnel, eventually touched down, gained momentum and grew into a large cone that caused extensive damage throughout the City of Andover on April 29. The EF-3 tornado blew out windows, threw around multiple cars and ripped apart pieces of the Andover YMCA.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County returns to normal hours
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices, located at 2525 W. Douglas and 5620 E. Kellogg St., will return to the hours of operation from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The tag offices will also begin accepting personal property & real estate tax payments starting Nov. 14, 2022, through Dec. 30, 2022.
KWCH.com
Multiple drivers clocked going 100-plus mph, Wichita police issue safety warning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on its Facebook page Wednesday, shared radar images showing some of the fastest speeds recorded by patrol officers during the month of August on Kellogg and Interstate 135. The images, showing several recorded speeds of more than 100 mph, include a top...
KWCH.com
Power outage impacts nearly 2,000 customers in Valley Center area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power was restored at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Evergy said a cause for the outage was not identified. A power outage in Valley Center was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. A spokesperson for Evergy says about 1,900 customers in the area are without...
KWCH.com
Kansas recognized as leader in renewable wind energy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has been recognized as a leader in renewable wind energy. On Monday, Aug. 29, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly praised the Sunflower State as a leader in wind energy as well, citing the recently released Wind Energy Market Report from the U.S. Department of Energy.
KWCH.com
Sports betting launches in Kansas Sept. 1. Here’s what you need to know
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All bets are on Thursday afternoon when sports wagering becomes legal in Kansas. We put together this quick guide to help you learn more about the process. When can bets begin?. Starting at noon on Thursday, anyone can place bets in-person at any of the state’s...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours
Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages. Updated: 5 hours ago. The president at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph says that overcrowding in the ER is...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Station 8 BBQ
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Labor Day weekend is coming up and today we’re getting some BBQ tips from the grilling masters! We’re at Station 8 BBQ getting everything we need to know before we wrap summer with Labor Day grilling! You can get more info on Station 8 BBQ by checking out their Facebook page, facebook.com/station8bbq.
