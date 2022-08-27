ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Trade Targeted by Teams; PIT 'Reluctant' to Deal QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in no hurry to move on from quarterback Mason Rudolph even amid calls from other teams. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the AFC North club is "reluctant to deal him" despite interest elsewhere. While Rudolph is expected to be the third-stringer behind Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, Pelissero noted he "is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Denies Ravens Offered $250M Guaranteed in Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson hasn't spoken publicly much about his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, but we now know that the team hasn't offered him a $250 million guaranteed contract. Jackson confirmed that much, at least, while replying to a tweet Monday:. That reply came on the same day that an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

49ers News: Trey Sermon Waived 1 Year After Being 3rd-Round Draft Pick

In a pretty shocking move, the San Francisco 49ers released second-year running back Trey Sermon on Wednesday, per multiple reports. Sermon was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The 49ers found themselves in a roster crunch after claiming former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Blake Hance off waivers. That...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Peter King on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Fantasy Players 'Should Be Wide Awake on Him'

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is turning heads, and the fantasy football community should be taking note. Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he "saw somewhere that ... Doubs was a 'super sleeper,' and that’s nuts to me. Doubs, barring injury, could be on the field for 700 snaps this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams isn't there anymore."
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys Who Boosted Stock with Strong Preseason Showing

Don't tell players like KaVontae Turpin the preseason doesn't matter. The USFL MVP likely owes his spot on the Dallas Cowboys roster to his opportunity to get on the field in preseason action and show what he's about. A player like Turpin, who has bounced around various leagues before getting...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Eagles OL Jason Peters to Visit Dallas After Tyron Smith Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are in talks with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, and he is set to visit with the franchise, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "Nothing set in stone yet," a person close to the situation told Gehlken. However, the Cowboys desperately need offensive line help, especially after the injury to Tyron Smith.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Darren Waller Hires Agents Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey amid Raiders Contract Talks

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has signed with agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Waller left his previous agents at Klutch Sports last week and had a five-day waiting period before signing new representation. The 29-year-old had been seeking a new contract with the Raiders, and it appears to be a priority with his new agents.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Sony Michel Signs Chargers Contract After Being Released by Dolphins

Sony Michel wasn't without a team for long. The veteran running back signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, which comes two days after he was released by the Miami Dolphins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN initially reported the news. Michel, 27, spent his first three seasons with the New...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Jonathan Taylor and Safest Players to Draft No. 1

Tuesday was one of the NFL's most important deadlines; following training camp and the preseason, teams had to make their final deliberations on their 53-man rosters and make their corresponding cuts by 4 p.m. ET. Of course, many of those cut players will remain in the league this year; whether...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Preseason Storylines That Will Carry Over Into 2022 Season

In just one week, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will hit the field at SoFi Stadium, and the 2022 NFL season will be underway. No more training camp. No more exhibition contests. Now the games will count. Very few people were sad to see another preseason go, including...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Players You Need to Add Before Week 1

The start of the 2022 fantasy football season is a week out, and even if your league has already drafted, there is work that can be done to improve your roster. Those who want to have their lineups in tip-top shape going into the openers should remain on high alert for injury updates, depth chart changes and other breaking news that could impact fantasy stock and status. It’s also worth constantly scouring the waiver wire to find under-the-radar talents who weren’t drafted or were released by rival managers.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson, Broncos Reportedly Agree to New 5-Year, $245M Contract

The Denver Broncos got their quarterback. Now they've made sure he'll be sticking around for the foreseeable future. Russell Wilson and the Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million contract extension Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. When taking into account his current contract, Wilson is tied to Denver for seven years for a total salary of $296 million.
DENVER, CO

