Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher May Loose Job Based on Looks & Sharing Inappropriate Images From ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New LocationsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
TikTok star Wally the alligator is licensed emotional support animal — and loves hugs
Despite a mouth full of teeth, Wally doesn’t bite. Be careful though — he is known for stealing people’s hearts. Wally, a 4-foot-long alligator, has thousands of followers on TikTok. He’s a licensed emotional support animal and when he isn’t visiting nursing homes or swimming with children, he’s accompanying his owner to cancer radiation treatments, his owner Joie Henney shared on TikTok.
PETS・
pethelpful.com
Video of Girl Walking 'Emotional Support Alligator' in Philadelphia Is Quite the Sight
It was just another Friday afternoon at a park in Philadelphia. People were out enjoying the summer weekend, walking through the park and kids splashing away the afternoon in the water fountain. Nothing out of the blue here, that is until everyone did a double take when an unexpected animal walked through.
dailyphew.com
Man Decides To Go To Prison Instead Of Giving His Pet Puppy Back To His Old Employer
A pest control specialist named Barry Myrick, 37, is embroiled in a court battle in Queens, New York, with his former company M&M Environmental. Instead of giving up Roxy, the man’s cherished dog, he decided to go to jail. Since the pit bull is highly expert at spotting bed...
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now
Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Derek Chauvin and his beauty queen ex-wife's Florida vacation home sold for $475,000
Disgraced ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin's Florida vacation home that he shared with his beauty queen ex-wife sold in July for $475,000, according to property records. Chauvin, 46, was sentenced earlier this month to 21 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. He pleaded guilty to the charges.
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
"Devastated" Kenny Chesney offers condolences to the family of a woman who died at his Denver show
Country music star Kenny Chesney said he is "devastated" after an unidentified female fan fell and died just after the singer's show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday night. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Honey Boo Boo, 16, shows off huge eyelashes & razor-sharp nails during Boston Market outing with sister Pumpkin and kids
ALANA "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has shown off huge eyelashes and razor sharp nails in exclusive photos during a family outing with fans. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 16, displayed the look while at a fan event at Boston Market in Atlanta, Georgia. Alana showed off her extreme...
dailyphew.com
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram
Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
KIDS・
Large shark sneaks behind beachgoers in Florida
A large shark swam perilously close to several blissfully unaware beachgoers in Daytona Beach, Florida, drone footage shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It broke my soul’: Loved ones mourn 5 young adults killed in South Florida wrong-way crash
Thousands amassed online to grieve five young adults who died in a tragic wrong-way crash. An outpouring of love, support and personal stories has underscored how many lives they’ve touched in the South Florida community.
Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Twerking During Performance at a High School
Erica Banks is catching some heat for twerking in front of mostly male students during a performance at a high school. On Friday (Aug. 19), a video surfaced of Erica Banks performing in front of students at Frederick Douglass High School’s pep rally in Atlanta. In the clip, the...
Chihuahua Goes Viral With Her Comical Version of 'Playing Dead' With Owner
Mila the Chihuahua has been entertaining people online with her unusual tricks, including an unique version of 'play dead'.
WATCH: Bear Starts Dragging Moose Calf Away Before Mom Gets Involved
In this incredible video posted to Instagram, a bear is depicted mauling a moose calf and attempting to drag it away further into the woods. The people videoing the scene stand at a safe distance on the other side of the road. At first, it seems as though the video...
pethelpful.com
Dogs' Magical Way of Getting Baby to Stop Crying Is Just Priceless
There are plenty of tricks parents can use to help stop their crying baby. One might rock them back to sleep or others might go on a walk in a stroller. Some very exhausted parents might even load the baby up in a car and go for a drive. The movement apparently soothes a crying baby. But based on this video from TikTok user @wolfyjohnthomas, none of those tricks come even close to what happened in this house.
bravotv.com
Eva Marcille Just Wrapped Up Her Ultimate, We Mean, “Fabulous” Family Trip
The RHOA alum’s Orlando getaway included a fireworks show and a Taylor Swift sing-along. Fresh off her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Eva Marcille recently packed her bags for another getaway — but this time, she took her family along for the ride. Trading the Berkshires for Orlando, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum documented her family vacation in a series of Instagram posts.
pethelpful.com
Video of Parrot Ratting the Cat Out for Bad Behavior Is Priceless
Most people know about parrots' ability to repeat what they hear--or "talk," but have you ever seen a parrot tattle? Buckle in and grab the popcorn, because this clip of @cosmothefunnyparot is going to take you for a ride!. Yep, this sassy girl decided to snitch on her fur sibling...
People
312K+
Followers
50K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2