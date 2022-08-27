ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Diaz 'Had the Best Time' at 50th Birthday with Husband Benji Madden, Adele and More: Source

Cameron Diaz marked her 50th surrounded by friends. The Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her milestone birthday Tuesday at Nobu in Malibu, a source tells PEOPLE. There with her for her special day were husband Benji Madden, Adele, sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña, her The Other Woman costar Leslie Mann and Mann's husband Judd Apatow, all in a private area of the restaurant for the occasion.
People

Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'

Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
People

Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Cried for Like Three Weeks' After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner is sharing new details about her postpartum experience in the latest trailer for The Kardashians. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, appears in the trailer for the family reality show's second season, which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu. In a conversation with sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie opens up about how she was doing after welcoming her second child, a son, in February.
People

Amazon Reviewers Call This Leaf Vacuum with 21,000 Five-Star Ratings a 'Smart Purchase' — and It's on Sale

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, camping and hiking gear, back-to-school essentials, and fall must-haves, like this popular Amazon find, are all on sale. Amazon's most-reviewed electric yard blower, which doubles as a leaf vacuum and mulcher, is on sale for Labor Day weekend. The popular three-in-one tool from Sun Joe has 21,000 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews from owners, who call it a "game changer" for fall, an "excellent yard tool," and a "smart purchase."
People

Selena Gomez Gets Schooled by Gordon Ramsay (and Yes, There's Cursing) During a Lesson on 'Selena + Chef'

Gordon Ramsay may not have called Selena Gomez an "idiot sandwich," but he's still one harsh critic on the upcoming episode of Selena + Chef. This week, the Only Murders in the Building star invites the Kitchen Nightmares host as a guest chef on her HBO Max show Selena + Chef. The episode airs on Thursday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the pair's fiery interactions in the kitchen.
Footwear News

Jeremy Scott Once Again Adds Wings to His Adidas Collab

Adidas has teamed up with Jeremy Scott once again, and just like their past projects, the American fashion designer has applied wings to his next sneaker project. After bringing back their iconic JS Wings sneaker in May, the German sportswear has revealed via the launch calendar that Scott’s new Motorsport Wings 4.0 collab will hit stores before week’s end. The collaborative Jeremy Scott x Adidas Motorsport Wings 4.0 sneaker features a blue-based leather upper, with portions of the heel counter dressed in green. The shoe’s signature element are the wings overlay panels by the ankle collar that attaches onto the ankle strap....
People

People

