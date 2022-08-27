Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Cooked Shrimp Toast in the Breezy Shirt Style You Should Have on Heavy Rotation This Fall
If the bold-is-better fashion that's been everywhere this summer (think Barbiecore pink and Kelly green) just isn't your thing, you're in luck, because a handful of celebrities are making a case for a less-is-more shade to be fall's most popular pick. Over the past few months, stars like Gwyneth Paltrow,...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
People
Dolly Parton Debuts Doggy Parton, a New Line of Canine Apparel, Accessories and Toys
Dolly Parton has always loved dogs. More than 60 years after the release of her first record "Puppy Love," the music icon and pet-lover, 76, is debuting Doggy Parton, a line of dog apparel, accessories, toys and more. "My love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton said in a...
PETS・
People
Cameron Diaz 'Had the Best Time' at 50th Birthday with Husband Benji Madden, Adele and More: Source
Cameron Diaz marked her 50th surrounded by friends. The Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her milestone birthday Tuesday at Nobu in Malibu, a source tells PEOPLE. There with her for her special day were husband Benji Madden, Adele, sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña, her The Other Woman costar Leslie Mann and Mann's husband Judd Apatow, all in a private area of the restaurant for the occasion.
Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!
Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!. On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
People
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Son Theo, 9 Months, Looking Tall While Relaxing on Her Bed
It looks like Maralee Nichols may have a tall little guy on her hands!. The 31-year-old fitness model shared some new photos of son Theo, 9 months, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In one photo, Theo rests on his stomach facing away from the camera with his head held up, while the new mom's Pomeranian sits on the bed nearby.
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Show Off NYC Penthouse They Bought Back After Selling It in 2016 — See Inside!
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are getting back to their New York City roots. In Architectural Digest's October cover story, the HGTV stars show off their newly designed NYC apartment — a place they called home once before. Berkus, 50, and Brent, 37, first moved into the Greenwich Village...
People
Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'
Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
People
Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Her Kids Together to Celebrate Baby Boy Turning 2 Months Old
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a glimpse at life as a family of five. On Tuesday, Hilton Rothschild, 38, shared an Instagram photo carousel full of photos of her baby boy, now 8 weeks old. Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild have yet to share their son's name. "2...
Blac Chyna Shares Photos from Daughter Dream's First Day of Kindergarten: 'Proud Mom Moment'
On Tuesday, The Real Blac Chyna star shared adorable photos of 5-year-old Dream Renée — whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian — embarking on a new adventure. "Dream's First day of Kindergarten💕," Chyna, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "Proud mom moment 🥹😇."
Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Cried for Like Three Weeks' After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is sharing new details about her postpartum experience in the latest trailer for The Kardashians. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, appears in the trailer for the family reality show's second season, which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu. In a conversation with sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie opens up about how she was doing after welcoming her second child, a son, in February.
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
Amazon Reviewers Call This Leaf Vacuum with 21,000 Five-Star Ratings a 'Smart Purchase' — and It's on Sale
Ahead of Labor Day weekend, camping and hiking gear, back-to-school essentials, and fall must-haves, like this popular Amazon find, are all on sale. Amazon's most-reviewed electric yard blower, which doubles as a leaf vacuum and mulcher, is on sale for Labor Day weekend. The popular three-in-one tool from Sun Joe has 21,000 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews from owners, who call it a "game changer" for fall, an "excellent yard tool," and a "smart purchase."
Jennifer Lawrence Assumed Friend Amy Schumer's Liposuction 'Would Be a Secret ... and Then It Wasn't!'
When Amy Schumer publicly revealed that she had gotten liposuction, the announcement came as a bit of a shock to Jennifer Lawrence. The Hunger Games star, 32, told The New Yorker that she assumed her friend's procedure was going to be kept private. "When she got liposuction, I just assumed...
Heather Dubrow Sends Daughter Max Off to College: 'You're Starting the Most Incredible Adventure'
Heather Dubrow's oldest daughter Max is leaving the nest. The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Wednesday that her 18-year-old daughter has embarked on a new journey: college life. "… and off goes Max ❤️🦌 !" Heather, 53, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring pictures...
Selena Gomez Gets Schooled by Gordon Ramsay (and Yes, There's Cursing) During a Lesson on 'Selena + Chef'
Gordon Ramsay may not have called Selena Gomez an "idiot sandwich," but he's still one harsh critic on the upcoming episode of Selena + Chef. This week, the Only Murders in the Building star invites the Kitchen Nightmares host as a guest chef on her HBO Max show Selena + Chef. The episode airs on Thursday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the pair's fiery interactions in the kitchen.
Jeremy Scott Once Again Adds Wings to His Adidas Collab
Adidas has teamed up with Jeremy Scott once again, and just like their past projects, the American fashion designer has applied wings to his next sneaker project. After bringing back their iconic JS Wings sneaker in May, the German sportswear has revealed via the launch calendar that Scott’s new Motorsport Wings 4.0 collab will hit stores before week’s end. The collaborative Jeremy Scott x Adidas Motorsport Wings 4.0 sneaker features a blue-based leather upper, with portions of the heel counter dressed in green. The shoe’s signature element are the wings overlay panels by the ankle collar that attaches onto the ankle strap....
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Is 'Having the Most Fun' Dressing Her Baby Bump in Different Styles
Heather Rae El Moussa is bumping along in style. The Selling Sunset star, 34 — who is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa — reflected on the "fun" she is having with her maternity style in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening.
My Boyfriend And I Are Obsessed With Trader Joe's — Here Are The 15 Things We Buy Most Often
"We started buying it after watching a woman nearly clear the entire shelf of them. And let me tell you: she was on to something."
People
