Adidas has teamed up with Jeremy Scott once again, and just like their past projects, the American fashion designer has applied wings to his next sneaker project. After bringing back their iconic JS Wings sneaker in May, the German sportswear has revealed via the launch calendar that Scott’s new Motorsport Wings 4.0 collab will hit stores before week’s end. The collaborative Jeremy Scott x Adidas Motorsport Wings 4.0 sneaker features a blue-based leather upper, with portions of the heel counter dressed in green. The shoe’s signature element are the wings overlay panels by the ankle collar that attaches onto the ankle strap....

APPAREL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO