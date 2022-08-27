ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC woman thwarts robbery by moped-riding thieves near Guggenheim Museum

By Joe Marino, Melissa Klein, Larry Celona, Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1sqx_0hY7628w00

Two men on a moped tried to grab a woman’s jewelry Saturday afternoon as she walked on the Upper East Side steps from one of the world’s most famous museums, cops said.

The 28-year-old woman and a friend were heading west on East 89th Street about 12:15 p.m. and were nearing the Guggenheim Museum when the assailants approached them, according to police.

One man tried to grab the woman’s necklace, but was unsuccessful, police said.

The second man got off the moped and attempted to grab the jewelry as he pushed the woman to the ground. She fought him off and he fled, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odESk_0hY7628w00
The women were near Guggenheim Museum when the attempted robbery occurred.
Robert Miller for NY Post

Witnesses reported hearing the women scream loudly as the moped took off on southbound on 5th Avenue.

The victim, who lives in the neighborhood, hurt her elbow and suffered back and neck pain but refused medical attention, according to police.

Video released by the NYPD shows the two suspects riding along the sidewalk when they stopped in front of the two women. The driver grabs at one of their necks as she falls to the ground, video shows.

Her friend can be seen desperately trying to pull her away by the arm while she’s on the ground as the other man pursues her. The suspects then hop back on the scooter and sped off, the clip shows.

The women, who were dressed in exercise clothes and carrying water bottles, were sitting on the ground, visibly shaken after the attempted robbery. A doorman let them inside a building to talk to detectives.

The attempted robbery appears to be part of a pattern, according to law enforcement sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hla7p_0hY7628w00
A doorman let the two women into a building to talk with authorities.
Robert Miller for NY Post

Two men on a motorbike wearing ski masks were involved in multiple robberies on Saturday and shots may have been fired at one location, sources said.

The assailants were described as men in their 20s, each weighing about 170 pounds with one about 5 foot 9 and the other 6 feet tall, according to police and sources.

A dditional reporting by Griffin Kelly

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Three teenage girls who robbed two male street vendors at knifepoint and are terrorizing NYC neighborhood as cops offer $3,500 reward

Three teenage girls allegedly robbed two male vendors at knifepoint in New York City and told them to 'go back to Mexico.'. The girls, who appear to be in their teens, reportedly robbed two vendors, 37 and 38, in a parking lot around 3.30pm on August 12 on River Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

Gang of seven thieves calmly walk out of Lululemon in NYC with $30k worth of goods while security does NOTHING - as high-end stores in SoHo and West Village come under siege from looters

New York City's high-end stores have become a target for looters as a gang of thieves stole $30,000 worth of clothing from upmarket sportwear brand Lululemon while a security guard stood by. Seven thieves, believed to be aged from 30 to 50-years-old, entered the store on 14th Street and 9th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males

Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Upper East Side, NY
CBS New York

See it: NYPD officer appears to punch woman during chaotic arrest

NEW YORK -- Video of an arrest in Harlem has gone viral. It has almost 30,000 views on social media.And now residents are calling for an investigation into the NYPD, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Wednesday.The footage shows a chaotic arrest that gets even more chaotic after the woman in the frame, identified as 19-year-old Tamani Crum, confronts an officer as he is arresting a man Crum reportedly knows.The woman engages the officer and appears to slap him, and he responds with what looks like a wallop of a punch, causing her to fall backwards on to pavement.She is then seen getting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Nypd#Moped#Violent Crime#The Guggenheim Museum#Ny Post Witnesses
OK! Magazine

Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Resurfaces In The Hamptons While Assisting Motorist With Stalled Corvette

Although Andrew Cuomo may not be helping the state of New York anymore, he has been helping people with their broken down cars. The former New York governor was seen in the Hamptons over the weekend assisting a motorist after their 1969 Corvette stalled. “The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Andrew] jumped it with cables,” an eyewitness revealed. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.”ANDREW CUOMO'S ATTORNEY SLAMS ETHICS PANELS 'POLITICAL' DECISION AFTER THEY ORDER THE EX-GOV. TO FORFEIT $5M FROM BOOK DEAL: REPORTLater in the day, Andrew reportedly met...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy