NYC woman thwarts robbery by moped-riding thieves near Guggenheim Museum

Two men on a moped tried to grab a woman’s jewelry Saturday afternoon as she walked on the Upper East Side steps from one of the world’s most famous museums, cops said.

The 28-year-old woman and a friend were heading west on East 89th Street about 12:15 p.m. and were nearing the Guggenheim Museum when the assailants approached them, according to police.

One man tried to grab the woman’s necklace, but was unsuccessful, police said.

The second man got off the moped and attempted to grab the jewelry as he pushed the woman to the ground. She fought him off and he fled, cops said.

The women were near Guggenheim Museum when the attempted robbery occurred. Robert Miller for NY Post

Witnesses reported hearing the women scream loudly as the moped took off on southbound on 5th Avenue.

The victim, who lives in the neighborhood, hurt her elbow and suffered back and neck pain but refused medical attention, according to police.

Video released by the NYPD shows the two suspects riding along the sidewalk when they stopped in front of the two women. The driver grabs at one of their necks as she falls to the ground, video shows.

Her friend can be seen desperately trying to pull her away by the arm while she’s on the ground as the other man pursues her. The suspects then hop back on the scooter and sped off, the clip shows.

The women, who were dressed in exercise clothes and carrying water bottles, were sitting on the ground, visibly shaken after the attempted robbery. A doorman let them inside a building to talk to detectives.

The attempted robbery appears to be part of a pattern, according to law enforcement sources said.

A doorman let the two women into a building to talk with authorities. Robert Miller for NY Post

Two men on a motorbike wearing ski masks were involved in multiple robberies on Saturday and shots may have been fired at one location, sources said.

The assailants were described as men in their 20s, each weighing about 170 pounds with one about 5 foot 9 and the other 6 feet tall, according to police and sources.

A dditional reporting by Griffin Kelly