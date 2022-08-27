ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Barcelona Still Pursuing Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
 4 days ago

Despite Pep Guardiola stating this past week that Bernardo Silva would stay at Manchester City this season, reports in Spain still believe Barcelona are pushing for the player.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are refusing to give up on Bernardo Silva.

As we now, the Catalan club need outgoings, and they are currently working on that to try and make a play for the Manchester City midfielder.

Barcelona still believe they can sign Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo Silva shone today in Manchester City's comeback win over Crystal Palace, and Barcelona will have been watching with hopes he can do that in Spain in the near future.

Gerard Romero has stated today that if Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club, and Frenkie De Jong reduces his salary, then Manchester City can indeed expect a bid for Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona finally registered Jules Kounde today, and can now move their focus into sorting out a way to try and sign Bernardo Silva before the window closes in three days.

Bernardo Silva would leave for Barcelona if an approach came, but Manchester City are adamant they will not sell the player for any less than £85million, especially so late in the window.

Manchester City would struggle to find a replacement for Bernardo if they had the whole summer to find one, doing so in three days would be near impossible.

Barcelona may try and sort a deal for January or even next summer, as they really like the player on a lot of levels.

