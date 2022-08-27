ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franconia, VA

Franconia, VA
Rosslyn, VA
Virginia Traffic
arlnow.com

New CVS has a large blank wall facing Wilson Blvd, upsetting some locals

Driving west on Wilson Blvd from Clarendon, there’s a new addition to the landscape near Mario’s Pizza: a large cement block wall. The wall is the rear of a new CVS going up along the 3330 block of Wilson Blvd, the former site of the Highlander Motor Inn. The nearly 20-foot-tall, windowless monolith is oriented so that it faces the street. The entrance to the new CVS is set for N. Kenmore Street.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

7-year-old Montgomery Co. girl hit by car; driver ignored school bus stop sign, police say

Montgomery County, Md. — A driver hit and seriously injured a seven-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon as the girl exited her school bus. Around 3:53 p.m., Montgomery County Police, plus Fire Rescue responded to the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. The street is the main drag through a large residential community of apartment and condo complexes. There they found the girl with unspecified serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Butter Me Up opening T Street (and 14th, NW) location Friday!!

“Andre McCain, founder, and CEO of Butter Me Up, the breakfast sandwich concept that began as a pop-up in May 2020 from HalfSmoke restaurant, is pleased to announce the Friday, September 2, opening of his second brick-and-mortar location in the bustling Logan Circle neighborhood at 1409 T Street, NW, 20009. Patrons can anticipate innovate, yet familiar breakfast staples at the new Butter Me Up 14th Street location, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends

Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Suspect in custody after shots fired at Georgetown's Wawa

WASHINGTON (7News) — A person is in custody after shots were fired in a busy corridor of Washington D.C. Tuesday evening. Metropolitan Police closed the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW between M and N streets NW in Georgetown to investigate the shooting at the Wawa just before 6 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back

Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse

At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

