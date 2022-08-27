Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
GW Hatchet
Man who jumped in front of Metro train at Foggy Bottom station charged with murder
The man who jumped in front of a Metro train at the Foggy Bottom station Sunday morning has been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, according to a police statement Monday. Ernest Hayden was arrested at the GW Hospital for the murder of his wife Pauline Hayden, who...
Large gas leak causes resident, strip mall in Southeast DC to evacuate
WASHINGTON — A resident and the adjacent strip mall in Southeast D.C. were evacuated Tuesday morning after a large gas leak. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to 23rd and Savannah streets in Southeast D.C., around 10:30 a.m. after a report of an outside gas leak. At the scene, they...
WJLA
Boy stabbed while running along Custis Trail in Arlington County, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A juvenile boy was stabbed Saturday while running along the Custis Trail in Arlington County, according to a police report. The incident happened in the 4700 block of Washington Boulevard. At approximately 8:49 p.m., police were called to the scene of a reported stabbing. According...
'Does somebody need to die?' | Neighbors fear for their safety after car crashes into front yard on Alabama Avenue, SE DC
WASHINGTON — A driver lost control of his car in Southeast D.C., It hopped the curb and crashed into Ron Moten’s front yard. This is the third time a car has destroyed his and his housemate’s property. He and his neighbors along the busy stretch of Alabama Avenue fear a life may be taken next.
Manhole covers blown off, concrete shifted after underground explosion in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Feb. 2021 about a manhole explosion blowing off a car bumper in D.C. DC Fire and EMS responded to a manhole explosion in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. The underground explosion happened on Brandywine Street Northwest, nearby 40th Street Northwest. The location...
WJLA
Man with 2 names threatened kids, later arrested bathing in Vienna's town fountain: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man accused of pointing an object, possibly a long gun, at elementary students was later arrested when he was found bathing in Vienna’s Town Green water fountain. School officials reported to Vienna Police that an older white man with no shirt was...
arlnow.com
New CVS has a large blank wall facing Wilson Blvd, upsetting some locals
Driving west on Wilson Blvd from Clarendon, there’s a new addition to the landscape near Mario’s Pizza: a large cement block wall. The wall is the rear of a new CVS going up along the 3330 block of Wilson Blvd, the former site of the Highlander Motor Inn. The nearly 20-foot-tall, windowless monolith is oriented so that it faces the street. The entrance to the new CVS is set for N. Kenmore Street.
WJLA
2 hospitalized with serious injuries, 50 gallons of fuel spills after crash in Maryland
BRANDYWINE, Md. (7News) — Two people suffered serious injuries and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on to the road after a multi-vehicle crash in Prince George's County on Wednesday, police said. The crash took place on Crain Highway in Brandywine in the area of Clymer Drive and Chadds...
WJLA
7-year-old Montgomery Co. girl hit by car; driver ignored school bus stop sign, police say
Montgomery County, Md. — A driver hit and seriously injured a seven-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon as the girl exited her school bus. Around 3:53 p.m., Montgomery County Police, plus Fire Rescue responded to the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. The street is the main drag through a large residential community of apartment and condo complexes. There they found the girl with unspecified serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
WJLA
Chief of Prince William County Fire and Rescue retires after over 40 years of service
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The chief of Prince William County Fire and Rescue is retiring after more than 40 years of service, officials said. According to a Facebook post by Prince William Professional Firefighters, Chief Timmothy Keen started his fire service in January 1982. "Tim finished top...
popville.com
Butter Me Up opening T Street (and 14th, NW) location Friday!!
“Andre McCain, founder, and CEO of Butter Me Up, the breakfast sandwich concept that began as a pop-up in May 2020 from HalfSmoke restaurant, is pleased to announce the Friday, September 2, opening of his second brick-and-mortar location in the bustling Logan Circle neighborhood at 1409 T Street, NW, 20009. Patrons can anticipate innovate, yet familiar breakfast staples at the new Butter Me Up 14th Street location, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police release images of suspect in rash of assaults, exposures on W&OD Trail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Authorities in Fairfax County released surveillance images on Wednesday of the man suspected in a recent rash of assaults and indecent exposure incidents on and around the popular Washington and Old Dominion Trail (W&OD). A media briefing was held at 12 p.m. to update...
ffxnow.com
Trash troubles persist in Fairfax County, with residents reporting missed pick-ups
Fairfax County is still having trash troubles. Earlier this month in his weekly newsletter, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay wrote that he was “aware of multiple complaints” about the performance of some contracted trash collectors in the county. While neighboring localities faced similar challenges earlier this summer,...
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends
Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
WJLA
Suspect in custody after shots fired at Georgetown's Wawa
WASHINGTON (7News) — A person is in custody after shots were fired in a busy corridor of Washington D.C. Tuesday evening. Metropolitan Police closed the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW between M and N streets NW in Georgetown to investigate the shooting at the Wawa just before 6 p.m.
WJLA
Frederick man fires gun through his floor, nearly hits infant in unit below: police
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A man is facing charges after Frederick Police said he accidentally discharged a gun through his floor and nearly struck an infant in the unit below. Paul Viera, 25, discharged the weapon around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 Block of Key Parkway, police...
Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
popville.com
Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back
Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
bethesdamagazine.com
Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse
At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
