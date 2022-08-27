ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kezi.com

Car crash on Highway 42 leaves pedestrian dead

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A pedestrian is deceased after being struck by a car Monday night, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at milepost 75 of Highway 42 at about 9:37 p.m. on August 29. Troopers said their investigation showed an eastbound Ford Escape driven by a 23-year-old operator struck Laura Pennington, 59, of Roseburg, who was in the roadway. Police said Pennington suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK

A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
YONCALLA, OR
clayconews.com

CRITICAL INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Policen Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed...
MARION COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

In fatal bike crash, waiting for the cause

One week after an Albany bicyclist died in a collision with a motor vehicle on a widened section of Riverside Drive, Linn County sheriff’s detectives are still trying to determine exactly how it happened. The crash killed Kelli Kennedy, 52. Her family published her obituary in the Aug. 30...
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

Critical Injury Accident Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Aug. 30

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed the center line and hit an eastbound brown Freightliner, operated by Jason Gress (43) of Vancouver, Washington. The Freightliner jackknifed into the westbound lane and collided with a gray Honda Odyssey van, operated by Raymond Frankel (79) of Salem. The Freightliner is owned by UPS and was hauling double trailers. Connealy was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with critical injuries. Frankel was transported via Life Flight with serious injuries while his passenger, Elizabeth Frankel (76) of Salem, was transported via ambulance with minor injuries. Gress was uninjured. Hwy 22E was closed for 7 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Lyons Fire and Medics, Life Flight, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29

On August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 32. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by Randal Hahn Jr. (41) of Eugene, crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway striking a utility pole. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hahn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Junction City Fire Department and ODOT.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

NTSB issues preliminary report on double-fatal Linn County plane crash

Federal transportation officials have issued a preliminary report into a plane crash that killed two people in Linn County last week. The single-engine, amateur-built plane came down just after 2 p.m. on August 21 near Scio. The pilot of the plane, 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Amy Jackson, died later in the hospital. Officials did not list an age for Amy Jackson.
LINN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Motorcycle Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29

On August 24th just after 7:30pm, deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. A female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries. Medics responded and began performing life-saving measures, however she did not survive. Investigation of the scene revealed that the 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling westbound on High Prairie Rd. when the driver lost control, skidded and then crashed onto the roadway. The driver was identified as 42 year old Melissa Marie Shambley of Oakridge. Shambley had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
SUTHERLIN, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 7:40 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 31. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Chevrolet, operated by Juan Carbajal Rodrigues (37), was...
kqennewsradio.com

ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT

One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
