Baton Rouge, LA

FSU football: Will LSU have an elite defense in 2022?

FSU football will take on LSU Sunday night in primetime, a game between two teams looking to ascend to national prominence again. LSU enters the game as a slight betting favorite, playing on a neutral field in their home state. Most people feel the battle within the battle will be in the trenches.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Recruiting Visitor List: Prospects expected to be in attendance for Florida State vs. LSU

Florida State plays LSU in a neutral site competition at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night and the sell-out game will have major recruiting implications. FSU expects only a few select prospects on their side of the stands -- by design. LSU is expected to have some familiar FSU recruiting targets on their sideline such as five-star wideout Jalen Brown and five star wideout Shelton Sampson Jr.. Below are the names currently expected to watch the highly anticipated game on FSU's sideline:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Baton Rouge, LA
Tallahassee, FL
Shreveport, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Tallahassee, FL
New Orleans, LA
Kelly, LA
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Jayden Daniels
Florida A&M: More players reinstated to play for football program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some Florida A&M University football players have been reinstated to compete for the Rattlers. The university confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday the number of players that are not certified to play for FAMU against Jackson State University in the Orange Blossom Classic Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is 17.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Baton Rouge Metro Airport offering nonstop flights for select LSU football games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Metro Airport wants LSU football fans to know about several nonstop flights being offered for select games. For the LSU versus Florida game, American Airlines will take fans to and from Gainesville, Florida. The first flight takes off from BTR on the evening of Friday, October 14, while a return flight is set for the morning of Sunday, October 16.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Catholic High teammates agree to first NIL deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High Baton Rouge football teammates have signed an NIL agreement to create exclusive products for a clothing brand. Teammates Shelton Sampson, Jr., and Jacob and Joshua Johnson have expanded the Johnson twin’s brand, LouisianaRich x Sixx. Sampson and the Johnson twins will partner to create an exclusive design of merchandise. This NIL agreement will be the first for the Johnson twins, but the fourth for Sampson. This is the first deal of it’s kid of high school players.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Tigers#Florida State#Oklahoma State
Florida A&M Wrote This Letter Asking Their University President To Address Issues

Billionaire Miami Alum Pitches New Football Stadium With These Renderings... Here is the same reason so many Bama fans are down on the UAB program. The UAB alums don't support it, the students don't support it, the faculty despises it and they have to rely on ticket giveaways and subsidies from the University system to keep a program. If you want to play football, fine, but make sure you can pay for it. They do nothing but blame the U of A for their problems when the bottom line is nobody attached to UAB gives a rip about their team. No different here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida

Two weeks ago, I moved over 400 miles away from my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, to come to LSU. Leaving home was a terrifying experience. I didn’t know a soul. Louisiana is a new place with a new culture. The bubble of Tallahassee is much quieter than Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge

We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Fight between students leads to temporary lockdown at Livonia High

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - A fight Thursday morning at Livonia High School led to a temporary ‘lockdown’ of the school, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux. The sheriff says the altercation took place at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. At least three juveniles were...
LIVONIA, LA
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

