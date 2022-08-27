ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Dorsey scores, Houston Dynamo win 2-1 over Los Angeles FC

HOUSTON (AP) — Griffin Dorsey scored in the 75th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night. Sebastian Ferreira gave the Dynamo (8-15-5) a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 13th minute. Christian Arango scored for LAFC (18-7-3) in the 19th minute.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 1: How to bet UTEP-Oklahoma

The new-look Oklahoma Sooners will host the UTEP Miners for an exciting Week 1 college football matchup on FOX. Oklahoma had an offseason overhaul that brought them a new head coach and a new quarterback. The Miners are coming off a 7-6 season which included a bowl game loss to Fresno State.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy