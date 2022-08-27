Read full article on original website
Sarah Dorer ~ Bedford’s 2022 Citizen of the Year
Sarah Dorer had ambitious plans for Bedford Day: volunteer time at three organizations’ booths, after helping launch the parade as a member of the Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT). So much for planning. Dorer this week was informed that she is Bedford’s 2022 Citizen-of-the-Year. And her first official activity...
Zoning Board Focuses on Parking as Apartment Proposal Hearing Begins
Parking was the primary concern among Zoning Board of Appeals members as the hearing began for a comprehensive permit to develop a 20-unit apartment complex at 330 South Road. Members voted to continue the hearing to Sept. 22. That’s when the public will have the opportunity to comment; only board members had questions and observations at the virtual hearing on Thursday.
Be an Informed Voter: 3rd District Governor’s Council Candidate Forum ~ September 1
For the first time in several years, there is a contested election in the Democratic primary for Governor’s Council in the 3rd district. Mara Dolan is challenging long-time incumbent Marilyn Petitto Devany for the seat. NewTV (Newton Cable Television) and the League of Women Voters of Bedford and neighboring...
Shawsheen Tech Student Leaders Participate in Ice Bucket Challenge Fundraiser
High school orientation leaders from Shawsheen Tech participated in the Wilmington Rotary’s Ice Bucket Challenge, which raised money for the Angel Fund and ALS research. The group of seven represented the entire group of 29 student leaders, who have been working throughout the summer to organize and plan a two-day intensive freshman orientation experience.
An Appreciation: James Allen “Jim” Foltz
James Allen “Jim” Foltz, 35, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home in Columbia, MO, following a prolonged illness. Click this link to read his full obituary. Jim was a 2005 graduate of Bedford High School where he played football and was the inaugural...
Early Voting Begins Sat. August 27 ~ TOMORROW ~ Plus a Curated List of Important Info
Although the Massachusetts Primary is slated for September 6, early voting begins tomorrow, August 27, a full 10 days before the election itself. August 27 is also the final day for new voters to register!. Details? Coming up! Click to read the full article. Last Day to Register to Vote...
Mural Defines the Town Through Kids’ Eyes
If you want to get a colorful perspective about what kids think is special about their town, check out the new mural on the wall of the long corridor at Kids’ Club in Town Center. The “Welcome to Bedford” statement is the result of Mural Making Madness, a Recreation...
Re-Branding for Now and the Future ~ Bedford Council on Aging
~ Submitted by Alison Cservenschi, Director, Bedford Council on Aging. Bingo and blue rinses, pot lucks, and parties. That was the idea of COAs many eons ago when groups of ‘old timers’ with plenty of time on their hands would gather together and sit around for hours. Now there is not much wrong with any of that; however, this type of imaging can instill fear and dread for someone turning 65 and thinking about their future as a retired person. There are still some people in their 80s who will never step foot inside the COA because it is ‘for old people’. But we, at the Bedford COA, know that the senior of 20 years ago is not the senior of today and an older person’s needs in the future will be different as they age through retirement.
Community Voices ~ Christopher Weisz
Five years ago, on August 24, 2017, I was traveling with my family and a small group of older Scouts in Canada. The roads were undulating through the mountains when I got a text from Alexis Weisz. “I know you are away, and I don’t know if you heard, but Chris was in a motorcycle accident.” My first reaction was, looks like when I get back home, I’ll be yelling at Chris about his safety. My next thought and I spoke it out loud to my wife, Becky, (a bit irreverent- but if you understood our relationship, you get it) “I’m gonna tell him I’ll help him out but I ain’t giving him no sponge bath!”
Superintendent Update ~ August 26, 2022 ~ A message from the Bedford Public School District
Editor’s Note: Topics covered in Supt. Conrad’s first message includes first day information for each of Bedford Schools; Athletics; 2022 – 2023 Bus Routes, Policies, and Information; Dial 988 the new Nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; Free Lunch for All; Election day on 9/6/2022; Parent Organizations for each of the schools; and COVID-19.
MBTA Housing Guideline Revisions Exclude Mixed-Use Projects
The final version of state-mandated housing guidelines for MBTA communities exacerbates the challenge of compliance for Bedford. According to legislation defining the guidelines, “all MBTA communities must have at least one zoning district of reasonable size in which multifamily housing is permitted as of right and meets other criteria set forth in the statute.”
Supterintendent Conrad Anticipates an “In-Person and Accessible” School Year
Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad is starting a new academic year at the helm of the Bedford Public Schools for the third time. And many residents are quick to acknowledge that after grappling with the precautions against and consequences of Covid-19, this will be his first “normal” year.
An Obituary: Edward Tebben Bayliss
Edward Tebben Bayliss passed away on August 15, 2022, at Heritage Ranch in Fairview, TX. Mr. Bayliss and his family moved to Bedford in 1968 when he began his career at MIT Lincoln Labs, focusing on Air Traffic Control Systems. He was a candidate for the Bedford School Committee in 1996 and later chaired the Republican Town Committee. He was also the president of the Republican Club in Fairview.
Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement
Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
Bedford Welcomes Two New Firefighters
The Fire Department is getting closer to full strength with the arrival of two new personnel this month. Firefighter/Paramedic Daniel Hansen joined the department about three weeks ago, and a week later Firefighter Gavin Heffernan, a 2016 Bedford High School graduate, came on board. There are still several vacancies, Fire...
State Primary ~ September 6 ~ Info for Voters
There are multiple options for voting in the September 6 Massachusetts Primary. At the polls on Election Day, early in-person voting in the Reed Room at Bedford Town Hall on Mudge Way; early voting by mail; and absentee ballots. If you have any questions, contact the Town Clerk’s office, 781-275-0083...
National School Lunch Program ~ Food Service in Bedford Schools 2022-2023
~ Submitted by Ken Whittier, Director of Food Services. Bedford Public Schools will be participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program (not all schools serve breakfast). As part of this program, Bedford High School, John Glenn Middle School, Lane and Davis Elementary Schools will offer healthy meals every school day.
Letter to the Editor: Minuteman Extension Would Be a Sheer Delight
I just returned from my second bike outing this week on the existing Minuteman shared-used path heading from Bedford to Lexington and Arlington during midday. Here is what I saw:. The paved path was wide, green, and cool, with overhanging trees set back from an unpaved shoulder on both sides....
An Obituary: Jean-Louis Weicker
Jean-Louis Weicker passed away on August 18, 2022. M. Weichert brought an international perspective to Bedford when he and he. his wife and daughters arrived in 1973. Ahead of the Battle of the Bulge, M. Weichert and his family fled Luxembourg during the German advance in the winter of 1944. Earning a degree in commercial and consular sciences from the Institute Supérieur de Commerce in Antwerp—with fluency in a dozen languages—prepared M. Weichert to act variously as a translator for a Portuguese soccer team, and, years later, to score French language college application essays in the US. After years of unofficial diplomacy for the Duchy of Luxembourg, M. Weichert was named Chevalier de l’Ordre Grand-Ducal de la Couronne de Chêne. Beyond his love of his family and his native land, M. Weichert was an enthusiastic fisherman who pursued “anything with fins” from Ireland to Alaska. The koi in Bedford, however, were treated to his ‘fatherly affection.”
“FOMO Begone!”
Over the last 10 years we have grown our daily and Sunday summary subscriptions. Let us help you stay connected and informed about Bedford. The Bedford Citizen covers local government meetings, our schools and sports, town elections and local businesses, and so much more. Local news celebrates culture and diversity,...
