~ Submitted by Alison Cservenschi, Director, Bedford Council on Aging. Bingo and blue rinses, pot lucks, and parties. That was the idea of COAs many eons ago when groups of ‘old timers’ with plenty of time on their hands would gather together and sit around for hours. Now there is not much wrong with any of that; however, this type of imaging can instill fear and dread for someone turning 65 and thinking about their future as a retired person. There are still some people in their 80s who will never step foot inside the COA because it is ‘for old people’. But we, at the Bedford COA, know that the senior of 20 years ago is not the senior of today and an older person’s needs in the future will be different as they age through retirement.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO