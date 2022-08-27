Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot this week with stray storms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will dominate the weather pattern for the region this week, dialing back our Monsoon moisture and kicking up the temperatures. Storm chances for the Tucson Metro will remain isolated at best as storms struggle to push from the mountains into lower elevations. Expect highs in the upper 90s and triple digits through Labor Day Weekend. Gustier winds expected at times this week as well.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Small chance for rain to end the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Some drying is expected early in the week with fewer storms as a result. As this happens, high pressure will bring hotter temperatures the first half of the week. Better storm chances are expected later in the week with temperatures falling back a few degrees.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – August 2022 – Monsoon Blooms
So far 2022 monsoon season has been very good, with plentiful afternoon thunderstorms, and sunshine each morning. As a result the desert blooms are doing great. This is shown from a recent visit to Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens (along with one in front of the Ignite Sign Museum).
fox10phoenix.com
A look at Arizona's wild monsoon season
It was a very active monsoon season in the month of August. From heavy rain and flooding to giant dust storms, FOX 10 Meteorologist Krystal Ortiz has a look back at the crazy weather.
Heavy storms and severe threat for eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are a couple of spot showers in northeast New Mexico this morning, but elsewhere it is a quit, mostly clear morning. Temperatures are chilly in the northern and western high terrain and highlands, in the 40s and low 50s. A cold front will move into eastern NM today, causing widespread storms […]
rdzphotographyblog.com
Picacho Peak, Arizona – August 2022 – Redundant Name for A Unique Mountain
Picacho in Spanish means peak, so this mountain is basically Peak Peak. The highest peak rises 2,000 feet above the valley floor. Picacho Peak is about 45 miles west of downtown Tucson, and is along I-10, the major route from Tucson to Phoenix and beyond. For a number of reasons...
iheart.com
Best Places To Have A Picnic In Tucson
Wednesday, August 31st is National Eat Outside Day! Everybody needs a little bit of fresh air every now and then. And what better way to get out and enjoy the sunshine than with a picnic?. While there are tons of places in the city you can go and enjoy a...
Hikers, dog airlifted to safety in Tucson rescue
Two hikers and a dog are now safe after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue and Air Units saved them.
PCSD: Road Closure Catalina Highway
The Pima County Sheriff's department responded to the scene of a collision that took place on Mount Lemmon Saturday.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist critically injured in wreck in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after they were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Authorities say the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022
THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
KOLD-TV
1 person hurt in tractor-trailer crash that caused brief I-10 closure in Benson
BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured when the passenger vehicle they were in crashed with a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Benson Wednesday, Aug. 31. The crash happened at about 3:22 a.m. Westbound I-10 was closed at Milepost 303 for about three hours because of the crash.
KOLD-TV
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some Circle K convenience stores will offer fuel at a 40-cent discount for three hours for Circle K Fuel Day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The fuel sale is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. only at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel.
KOLD-TV
Country artist found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country artist Luke Bell was recently found dead in Tucson, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tucson police say Bell was found the day prior in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, Bell had gone missing in Tucson...
KOLD-TV
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dangerous drifting and stunts are taking over Tucson streets. KOLD News 13 obtained shocking video of a busy intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness. It happened late Saturday night at Pantano Road and Escalante Road. According to those who live near the intersection, hundreds...
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Local coffee company brewing up something special
Coffee shops are everywhere these days. Some are chains, and some are more famous than others. In the Phoenix area, one local company has been brewing up something special for over a decade. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman has more on Press Coffee, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Tickets coming soon for Old Tucson’s Nightfall
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tickets for Old Tucson’s 30th anniversary of Nightfall go on sale starting Thursday, Sept. 1. According to a news release, this year’s Nightfall has been revamped after a two-year hiatus. This year’s event is expected to have five haunt mazes with different...
