Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Taste, Music, Fun
(Bandon, Oregon) – One heckuva party will be happening shortly on the southern Oregon coast, as the 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival hits the lovely little town, with lots of the red morsels and a tradition that's closing in on a century. The Bandon Chamber of Commerce puts together the big event every year, and this one takes place on September 9-11, with most events located in Bandon City Park. (Photo courtesy Bandon Visitors Center)
The most famous Salem witch trial descendants and relatives. The infamous Salem witch trials of 1692 and 1693 claimed the lives of 20 people. In total, more than 200 people were accused of witchcraft and more than 150 were arrested. The episode is heavily ingrained in American history and perpetuated through pop culture, but the souls lost and persecuted during that time aren't just present in our literature, media, and popular culture.
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to reenergize "a new underground wire...
Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Albany and...
Siletz Tribal Curriculum Ready for Oregon Teachers
The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians is proud to release the Tribe’s first set of Tribally developed K-12 curriculum for use in Oregon schools during this school year. The curriculum includes lessons for students in grades K-1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11, and covers an array of topics related to Tribal history, culture, science and governance. Together, the lessons are designed to expose students to the many different Tribes and bands that make up the Confederated Tribes of Siletz, peoples who occupied all of Western Oregon and parts of Northern California and Southwest Washington before being forcibly removed to the Siletz Reservation beginning in the mid-1850s. “We are so excited to be able share a more complete version of our region’s history,” said Alissa Lane-Keene, Programs II manager for the Siletz Tribe. “We hope that these lessons will help the coming generations of Oregonians appreciate the resilience and persistence of the Siletz Tribe and our ongoing connection with our Tribal homelands and traditions.”
It May Not Be a Hipster Magnet, but the Oregon State Fair Has Added Food Carts and Motorcycles
High-flying rides, fried food of all sorts, and farm animals are back at the Oregon State Fair, which kicked off Friday, Aug. 26, in Salem. In addition to traditional attractions, like the carnival, livestock pavilion and 4-H exhibits, some new events are on the schedule. A food cart pod and bar can be found in the Homegrown Oregon area, two shows feature riders on motorcycles, horses make their debut, and teens of the ‘90s and aughts will appreciate the concert lineup (Nelly, TLC).
Natural Gas Leak at Lincoln Square in Lincoln City
4:10pm Strong smell of natural gas filled the air in a part of Lincoln City this afternoon at 4:10pm. Emergency responders are enroute to the scene at 801 SW Highway 101. 4:19pm Northwest Natural Gas workers are also enrounte to the scene. The search is on to find a fire hydrant.
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America's Best Bathroom? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat.
Two drivers were airlifted and a passenger was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 22E in Marion County, authorities said.
The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Smoke Alarm with smoke reported to be at a residence in Lincoln City
7:47pm Smoke alarm sounding at a residence at 765 SW 28th in Lincoln City. Word has it that there is smoke in the area. 7:53pm Firefighters arrive at the house – no smoke but the fire alarms are going off.
As school year begins, Oregon districts hope to overcome staff shortages with millions in wage, bonus incentives
Districts plan on spending millions of dollars in state and federal funds to pay teachers higher salaries and offer hiring and retention bonuses to fully staff schools by Sept. 1. Nearly all of Oregon’s 219 school districts and education service districts have applied for a portion of $100 million allocated...
Critical Injury Accident Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Aug. 30
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed the center line and hit an eastbound brown Freightliner, operated by Jason Gress (43) of Vancouver, Washington. The Freightliner jackknifed into the westbound lane and collided with a gray Honda Odyssey van, operated by Raymond Frankel (79) of Salem. The Freightliner is owned by UPS and was hauling double trailers. Connealy was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with critical injuries. Frankel was transported via Life Flight with serious injuries while his passenger, Elizabeth Frankel (76) of Salem, was transported via ambulance with minor injuries. Gress was uninjured. Hwy 22E was closed for 7 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Lyons Fire and Medics, Life Flight, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
The Oregon State Police on Monday publicly identified the McMinnville police officer who fatally shot a man last week. Justin Schwartz has been an officer with the McMinnville Police Department for five years, the state police said. He began his law-enforcement career in 2009 with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
DETROIT, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three people were injured, one critically, in a collision of an SUV and a UPS semi-truck hauling double-trailers on Highway 22E west of Detroit Sunday afternoon that closed the highway for seven hours, Oregon State Police reported. Troopers said Maureen Connealy, 63, of Salem, was...
