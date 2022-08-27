Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Colorado State prediction, latest lines and best bets for Week 1
Michigan had a fantastic 2021 season that ended in the College Football Playoffs. Although they fell just short of a National Championship appearance, head coach Jim Harbaugh is back with a large part of his offensive unit, and they should make another push to defend their Big Ten title. They start their quest this Saturday at home against Colorado State, and our experts analyzed the betting odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup and made a best bet on the Wolverines.
MLive.com
Big Ten picks: MLive’s predictions for Michigan-Colorado State, Michigan State-Western Michigan
College football is back in full swing and so are our Big Ten picks. Our five college sports writers will be making their weekly picks of Big Ten college football games throughout the fall. We’ll publish our picks against the spread every Thursday and keep track of our results throughout the year to crown a champion at the conclusion of bowl season.
MLive.com
Why is Michigan football’s nonconference schedule so bad?
Jim Harbaugh used to create his team’s nonconference schedule, back when he was coaching at the University of San Diego. Not anymore. Maybe if the ultra competitive coach were picking opponents, Michigan’s schedule would be more challenging and exciting this season. Instead, it ranks as one of the...
Detroit News
'Not a fluke': Michigan looks to repeat last year's stellar finish
Michigan did something last year it hadn’t done in a long time. The Wolverines finally beat Ohio State, which had won eight straight and 15 of the previous 16 games in the series. They earned their first Big Ten championship-game berth and won the program’s first conference title since 2004. They also reached the College Football Playoff for the first time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
#15 Michigan State vs. Western Michigan prediction and best bets: Friday, 9/2
College Football Week 1 is here, and two squads from Michigan will face off on Friday night. The Western Michigan Broncos will head to Michigan State for an interstate competition, and both teams are coming off successful 2021 campaigns. Our experts broke down Friday’s matchup and made a best bet on the game total, so let’s dive into the odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook for the contest and explain the reasoning behind their pick.
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball sets opponent for season-opener
EAST LANSING -- It’ll be Yooper vs. Yooper when Michigan State opens its 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The Spartans will host Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at the Breslin Center, according to a schedule released by Northern Arizona. The game will serve as Michigan State’s season-opener, four days...
MLive.com
10 predictions for Michigan State football this season
Making predictions can be challenging. They can also make you look like a fool. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Maize n Brew
Daily Brews: Gregg Glenn explains why he picked Michigan, the importance of family
After a trip through France and Greece, the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team settled back into Ann Arbor in time for fall classes. There are some new faces around the program this year, and one of the freshmen took a very different approach to playing DI basketball. It’s no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Western Michigan and a final score prediction
After a long offseason and a lot of talk, it’s almost time for kickoff. No. 15 Michigan State will host Western Michigan in the season opener on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN) in East Lansing.
Detroit News
Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class ranked No. 2 in country
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class is on target to be one of the highest-rated in program history, and the jewel of the class is now one of the highest-rated prospects Tom Izzo has ever landed. The Spartans’ class is now rated No. 2 in the...
MLive.com
Jackson boasts pair of strong rushers
JACKSON -- Kyson Cooper made his varsity football debut Week 1 in Jackson’s win over Monroe. It was quite a debut. Cooper had 11 carries for 122 yards in the Vikings’ 35-20 win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MLive.com
Tom Izzo’s new contract includes retirement job, new buyout
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo doesn’t know when he plans to retire as Michigan State’s head basketball coach, and he says it won’t be in the immediate future. But whenever he does hang up his whistle, he has his next gig lined up. Izzo’s new contract...
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Napoleon volleyball beats Clinton in four
The Napoleon volleyball team played four tight sets with Clinton on Wednesday and came out with a 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 win. Alyssa Budd had 17 kills and 22 service receptions. Momo Hampton had 23 digs and 10 kills. Keegan Schoendorf had 22 digs. Gracie Tallman had eight blocks. Napoleon...
Ann Arbor-area football picks for Week 2: Can Huron upset Saline?
ANN ARBOR – It was a solid week of Ann Arbor-area football predictions for MLive sports reporter Greg Wickliffe. Wickliffe correctly predicted seven of the 11 games from last week to start the 2022 season.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 2 Metro Detroit football matchups
Well, after 2021 was the best years for Purcell’s Picks, I have stumbled out of the gates to open the 2022 season. Mustering just a 9-10 record last week, I’m really hoping for a nice turnaround this week. There are a couple of interesting OAA and MAC matchups while the Warren De La Salle vs. Muskegon game looms large on Friday.
MLive.com
Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record
CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
Comments / 0