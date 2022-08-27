ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan vs. Colorado State prediction, latest lines and best bets for Week 1

Michigan had a fantastic 2021 season that ended in the College Football Playoffs. Although they fell just short of a National Championship appearance, head coach Jim Harbaugh is back with a large part of his offensive unit, and they should make another push to defend their Big Ten title. They start their quest this Saturday at home against Colorado State, and our experts analyzed the betting odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup and made a best bet on the Wolverines.
Big Ten picks: MLive’s predictions for Michigan-Colorado State, Michigan State-Western Michigan

College football is back in full swing and so are our Big Ten picks. Our five college sports writers will be making their weekly picks of Big Ten college football games throughout the fall. We’ll publish our picks against the spread every Thursday and keep track of our results throughout the year to crown a champion at the conclusion of bowl season.
Why is Michigan football’s nonconference schedule so bad?

Jim Harbaugh used to create his team’s nonconference schedule, back when he was coaching at the University of San Diego. Not anymore. Maybe if the ultra competitive coach were picking opponents, Michigan’s schedule would be more challenging and exciting this season. Instead, it ranks as one of the...
'Not a fluke': Michigan looks to repeat last year's stellar finish

Michigan did something last year it hadn’t done in a long time. The Wolverines finally beat Ohio State, which had won eight straight and 15 of the previous 16 games in the series. They earned their first Big Ten championship-game berth and won the program’s first conference title since 2004. They also reached the College Football Playoff for the first time.
#15 Michigan State vs. Western Michigan prediction and best bets: Friday, 9/2

College Football Week 1 is here, and two squads from Michigan will face off on Friday night. The Western Michigan Broncos will head to Michigan State for an interstate competition, and both teams are coming off successful 2021 campaigns. Our experts broke down Friday’s matchup and made a best bet on the game total, so let’s dive into the odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook for the contest and explain the reasoning behind their pick.
Michigan State basketball sets opponent for season-opener

EAST LANSING -- It’ll be Yooper vs. Yooper when Michigan State opens its 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The Spartans will host Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at the Breslin Center, according to a schedule released by Northern Arizona. The game will serve as Michigan State’s season-opener, four days...
Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
Jackson boasts pair of strong rushers

JACKSON -- Kyson Cooper made his varsity football debut Week 1 in Jackson’s win over Monroe. It was quite a debut. Cooper had 11 carries for 122 yards in the Vikings’ 35-20 win.
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Jackson roundup: Napoleon volleyball beats Clinton in four

The Napoleon volleyball team played four tight sets with Clinton on Wednesday and came out with a 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 win. Alyssa Budd had 17 kills and 22 service receptions. Momo Hampton had 23 digs and 10 kills. Keegan Schoendorf had 22 digs. Gracie Tallman had eight blocks. Napoleon...
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 2 Metro Detroit football matchups

Well, after 2021 was the best years for Purcell’s Picks, I have stumbled out of the gates to open the 2022 season. Mustering just a 9-10 record last week, I’m really hoping for a nice turnaround this week. There are a couple of interesting OAA and MAC matchups while the Warren De La Salle vs. Muskegon game looms large on Friday.
Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record

CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
