CNET

Snapchat's $35 Million Privacy Settlement: Find Out if You're Owed Money

Snapchat's parent company, Snap, has agreed to a $35 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging it collected and stored users' unique biometric data without permission. In court filings this month, plaintiffs said Snap didn't ask for written consent before collecting and storing facial recognition data and other biometric...
CNET

This Guy Sued a Spammer and Got $1,200 Without a Lawyer. You Can Fight Unwanted Calls and Texts, Too

David Weekly was fed up with spam calls. So he did something about it. Telemarketing calls and texts were flooding his inbox every day, making it difficult to discern between genuine calls and telemarketing ads. After a text message hit his phone in June, he decided enough was enough. He sued the spammer, and it paid off: He ended up with a $1,200 check.
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
TheStreet

T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers

The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
CNET

McAfee Researchers Spot Malicious Chrome Extensions

Google removed a handful of browser extensions from its Chrome Web Store that were downloaded a combined 1.4 million times after outside cybersecurity researchers determined that the extensions were surreptitiously tracking the online activities of their users. In a blog post published this week, McAfee researchers singled out five extensions...
CNET

Microsoft Fights For Activision Deal Amid Looming UK Probe

Microsoft is battling to keep its deal to purchase gaming giant Activision alive, as a competition probe threatens to throw the acquisition off course. Following an initial inquiry, the UK Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday that it was concerned Microsoft's purchase of Activision could "substantially lessen competition" across the gaming industry. If its current concerns are not addressed, the regulator added, it will open a second investigation to reach a decision on whether it will allow the deal to proceed.
