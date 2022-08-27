Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Snapchat's $35 Million Privacy Settlement: Find Out if You're Owed Money
Snapchat's parent company, Snap, has agreed to a $35 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging it collected and stored users' unique biometric data without permission. In court filings this month, plaintiffs said Snap didn't ask for written consent before collecting and storing facial recognition data and other biometric...
CNET
This Guy Sued a Spammer and Got $1,200 Without a Lawyer. You Can Fight Unwanted Calls and Texts, Too
David Weekly was fed up with spam calls. So he did something about it. Telemarketing calls and texts were flooding his inbox every day, making it difficult to discern between genuine calls and telemarketing ads. After a text message hit his phone in June, he decided enough was enough. He sued the spammer, and it paid off: He ended up with a $1,200 check.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
CNET
Capital One Customers Can Claim Part of a $190 Million Data Breach Settlement: Here's How to Get Your Share
More than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach in March 2019. As a result of a class-action lawsuit, the company has agreed to a proposed $190 million settlement, set to receive final approval next week. Plaintiffs claim a hacker couldn't have...
RELATED PEOPLE
T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers
The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
CNET
McAfee Researchers Spot Malicious Chrome Extensions
Google removed a handful of browser extensions from its Chrome Web Store that were downloaded a combined 1.4 million times after outside cybersecurity researchers determined that the extensions were surreptitiously tracking the online activities of their users. In a blog post published this week, McAfee researchers singled out five extensions...
CNET
Amazon Under Investigation for String of Warehouse Deaths as Scrutiny Grows
Four Amazon warehouse workers have died in separate incidents over a span of less than four weeks. While the details of each death are still forthcoming, the fatalities shine an even stronger spotlight on a common complaint about Amazon: that it requires a brutal pace of work and puts employees at risk of injury and overheating.
CNET
Microsoft Fights For Activision Deal Amid Looming UK Probe
Microsoft is battling to keep its deal to purchase gaming giant Activision alive, as a competition probe threatens to throw the acquisition off course. Following an initial inquiry, the UK Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday that it was concerned Microsoft's purchase of Activision could "substantially lessen competition" across the gaming industry. If its current concerns are not addressed, the regulator added, it will open a second investigation to reach a decision on whether it will allow the deal to proceed.
Comments / 0