ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NorthcentralPA.com

Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County

By Melissa Farenish
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQPj3_0hY73TXR00

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam.

Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department.

Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into the Colonial Village Plaza and immediately accelerated to an unsafe speed. Shipman saw Schlief's vehicle begin to skid and lose traction, he wrote in the affidavit.

When Shipman attempted to pull Schlief over, he pulled into the McDonald's drive-thru heading the wrong way and then jumped out of the vehicle when he hit a dead end in the parking lot. Schlief began running on foot but was caught near McDonald's.

As Shipman tried to take Schlief into custody, he kicked and pulled his arms away. Shipman noted Schlief seemed impaired and commented about possible cocaine use, according to the affidavit.

Schlief's driver's license had expired in February.

Schlief was charged with a felony of attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanors of resisting arrest, DUI, and various traffic summaries. He was arraigned by District Judge Bo Trawitz and remanded to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail.

Docket Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Kilo of methamphetamine, several pounds of narcotics located by police

Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said they received a tip on August 19 that two Lycoming County men were traveling to Philadelphia to buy drugs. Authorities said they began surveillance on a black Nissan Xterra being driven by Christopher Raemsch, 39, of Williamsport on Aug. 20. Raemsch allegedly made contact with Kyle Conners, 29, of Williamsport, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata. Both men departed from Sheetz on Maynard Street and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Couple charged in shooting leaving one man dead

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman are being charged with homicide after police say they were involved in a shooting that took place last week that left one man dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, are being charged with homicide in […]
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County woman arrested for labor trafficking minors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Office of the Attorney General has announced that a woman was arrested in connection to labor trafficking in Mifflin County. According to a release, Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Ressources/Go2Detailing, which was a car detailing business with her boyfriend Scott Mogel. Mogel passed away in 2020.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Deadly shooting in Liberty occurred after child custody swap: Police

Liberty, Pa. — Jesus Alicea-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, NY, would frequently travel from New York to Pennsylvania to exchange custody of his young child with his estranged wife, Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, Pa. On August 26 just after 3 p.m., Alicea-Santiago, 31, lost his life during this exchange. Alicea-Santiago was shot in the parking lot of the Liberty Park & Ride on Route 414 in Liberty Township. Related reading:...
LIBERTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Mcdonald#Dui#District#Snyder County Prison
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennyslvania State Police release photo of 17-year-old accused of murder

Drums, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Sand Hollow Drive on August 28, where they reportedly found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. Kassadey Matulevich was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton, where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m. Another teen, 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, is behind bars, accused of committing the fatal shooting, and police have...
DRUMS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly stalking, sending threatening text messages

Hughesville, Pa. — A Muncy man was charged for allegedly following a man in his vehicle and sending threatening text messages. On Aug. 23, Matthew C. George, 38, allegedly followed the accuser in his vehicle on Route 405. The man told police George was driving dangerously close to his vehicle and was honking the horn, according to Trooper Lee Holt of state police at Montoursville. A short time later, George...
MUNCY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police

A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man caught in the act of breaking into business

Mill Hall, Pa. — A man was actively trying to steal a Kubota tractor on August 27 around 7:23 p.m. when police arrived on the scene and caught him. Mill Hall police "noticed indicators of criminal activity" on the property in the 3000 block of Eagle Valley Road and found that Daniel Elroy Powell, 47, of Howard had broken a window in the building. Once inside, he cut several vehicle tires with a knife, a wire harness on a trolling motor, and several trailer wire...
MILL HALL, PA
CBS Philly

Amber Alert: 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry abducted by man in Reading, Pennsylvania

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued across Pennsylvania after a 13-year-old was abducted in Reading. Pennsylvania State Police issued the alert just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They say 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevy Traverse with Pennsylvania tags and registration. Kalia-Henry was last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.She's about 5 feet 1 inches and approximately 106 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information should call 911 immediately. 
READING, PA
abc27.com

Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
DAUPHIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Details emerge in fatal shooting of teen girl

Drums, Pa. — After fatally shooting his girlfriend in her bedroom early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Alan Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair, police say. Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay. It was all part of a plan to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Union County man accused of raping child

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A 24-year-old Mifflinburg man was charged with allegedly raping a 4-year-old child last year. Steven F. Delgado-Javier was committed to Union County Prison last week after District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch arraigned him felony charges of rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child. Police recently received a Child Line referral regarding a sexual assault and rape of a child, Trooper James Nestico of...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud. Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account. The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000. This happened...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged drunk driver wrecks with kids in car

Catawissa, Pa. — A woman who crashed her car with two children in the vehicle last month was drunk, police say. Autumn Marie Ryckman, 34, of Ashland, was hysterical when officers arrived at the scene of the accident along Numidia Drive on July 3 around 8 p.m., charges say. But Montour Township Officer Brandon Batiuk also noticed Ryckman was reportedly chewing a large piece of gum and smelled strongly of...
ASHLAND, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties

Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy