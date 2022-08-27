Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam.

Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department.

Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into the Colonial Village Plaza and immediately accelerated to an unsafe speed. Shipman saw Schlief's vehicle begin to skid and lose traction, he wrote in the affidavit.

When Shipman attempted to pull Schlief over, he pulled into the McDonald's drive-thru heading the wrong way and then jumped out of the vehicle when he hit a dead end in the parking lot. Schlief began running on foot but was caught near McDonald's.

As Shipman tried to take Schlief into custody, he kicked and pulled his arms away. Shipman noted Schlief seemed impaired and commented about possible cocaine use, according to the affidavit.

Schlief's driver's license had expired in February.

Schlief was charged with a felony of attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanors of resisting arrest, DUI, and various traffic summaries. He was arraigned by District Judge Bo Trawitz and remanded to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail.

