ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Hawaii women’s volleyball swept by No. 6 Pittsburgh

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBkcV_0hY729BB00

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was swept 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 by No. 6 Pittsburgh at the Texas A&M Invitational on Saturday.

Hawaii drops to 0-2 for the 2022 season, while Pittsburgh improves to 1-1.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine hit just .146 as a team, with no player reaching the double-digit mark in kills.

For Pittsburgh, Valer Vazquez Gomez had a match-high 12 kills, while Julianna Dalton added 11 for the Panthers.

The Rainbow Wahine close out their road trip against No. 25 San Diego (2-0) at 5 a.m. HST.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine open home schedule with three matches this week

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (0-3, 0-0 Big West) returns home to host the 2022 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge tournament which runs from Thursday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 4 and includes Texas State, West Virginia and #23 UCLA at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Wahine look to rebound after […]
HONOLULU, HI
College Football News

WKU vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

WKU vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Game Time: 12:00 am ET (Sunday) Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex, Honolulu, HI. Record: WKU (1-0), Hawaii (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC |...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

University of Hawaii at Manoa Honors Women Athletes With Featured Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – KHON2 and the University of Hawaii at Manoa are in partnership to celebrate Hawaii’s talented women who benefited from Title IX. Title IX is a landmark federal civil rights that prohibits sex discrimination in education. In response to Title IX, The University of Hawaii at Manoa believes in zero tolerance for sex and gender-based misconduct.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Sports: Dillon Gabriel talks expectations at Oklahoma

Sunrise Sports: Wahine play Texas A&M, Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame induction. The Rainbow Wahine open the season against Texas A&M. UH soccer wins. And the newest class is inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame. Local real estate broker breaks down Oahu's housing market. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Hawaii#The Rainbow Wahine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Days counted for Hawaii’s last Sears store

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everything must go! The Sears Appliances and Mattress store at Ala Moana Center is having a liquidation sale as the last Sears brick-and-mortar location in Hawaii prepares to close. The sale signs are all over the store, and everything in the store is between 10% to 30% off. Downtown resident Kimberly Rhode […]
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights

While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Okinawa Week: Bon Dancing with Pamela Young

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s largest cultural gathering, The Hawaii Okinawa Festival returns to in-person festivities. Known as a popular form of entertainment in Okinawan culture, bon dancing is a style of performance, displayed during Obon. “I was able to check out their practice this year, and their routine...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy