Virginia State

Your feedback could make a difference in Virginia’s next Energy Plan

By Delaney Murray
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Energy and Governor Glenn Youngkin are now accepting public feedback on Virginia’s next Energy Plan.

Youngkin announced the development of the Virginia Energy Plan on Friday, Aug. 19. According to a release by the governor’s office , the objectives of the energy plan include lowering the cost of living, creating jobs, and bringing people to the commonwealth. Youngkin’s administration and the Virginia Department of Energy is now seeking input on the plan from the residents of Virginia.

“Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy sources, provides transparent and data-driven information for Virginians about costs, and is an ‘all of the above’ approach,” Youngkin said in th e release . “We believe energy policy isn’t about things, it’s about people. How energy is generated and delivered to Virginians and Virginia businesses should accommodate the current and future needs of all Virginians.”

Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035

Anyone who wants to share ideas or submit comments can do so through Virginia Town Hall , taking the Stakeholder Survey , or buying sending an email to energyplan@energy.virginia.gov. Public comments will be accepted through Sept. 16.

For more information, visit the Virginia Energy Plan website .

Jeremy Avery
4d ago

look into the costs of replacing one of those batteries for one of those cars before saying how great they are

Reply(1)
7
Pamela Verna
4d ago

Please ban the electronic cars in Virginia it's not necessary, we don't need them thank you!

Reply(8)
20
Louise Hunley
4d ago

Could not get website. Only people allowed were corporations. Sad . Should be the ordinary American person.

Reply
4
