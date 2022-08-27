Your feedback could make a difference in Virginia’s next Energy Plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Energy and Governor Glenn Youngkin are now accepting public feedback on Virginia’s next Energy Plan.

Youngkin announced the development of the Virginia Energy Plan on Friday, Aug. 19. According to a release by the governor’s office , the objectives of the energy plan include lowering the cost of living, creating jobs, and bringing people to the commonwealth. Youngkin’s administration and the Virginia Department of Energy is now seeking input on the plan from the residents of Virginia.

“Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy sources, provides transparent and data-driven information for Virginians about costs, and is an ‘all of the above’ approach,” Youngkin said in th e release . “We believe energy policy isn’t about things, it’s about people. How energy is generated and delivered to Virginians and Virginia businesses should accommodate the current and future needs of all Virginians.”

Anyone who wants to share ideas or submit comments can do so through Virginia Town Hall , taking the Stakeholder Survey , or buying sending an email to energyplan@energy.virginia.gov. Public comments will be accepted through Sept. 16.

For more information, visit the Virginia Energy Plan website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.