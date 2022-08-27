ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest in Midland.

The challenge is to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day, for the entire month of September. The Permian High School volleyball team beat Monahans three sets to zero on Tuesday night at PHS.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

The Brown-Dorsey home is set to reopen after renovations

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest home in Midland. The Midland County Historical Society has been working on renovations for years, but now, they’re ready to open. The original owner Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884, and had his home...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Familia Fest coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Casa de Amigos is bringing Familia Fest to Midland this September. The 2nd annual community event will take place at 1101 Garden Ln, Midland, TX on September 16, 2022. Casa de Amigos will celebrate “Mexican Independence Day” with their annual Familia Fest! The event will feature HCC Midland Folklorico dancers, and […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
City
Midland, TX
cbs7.com

Midland College Math Team are Regional Finalists, possibly Nationalists

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In July, the Midland College Math Research Team were selected as regional finalists, but now there could be more in store with the team potentially being nationally recognized. Associate Professor of Mathematics and mentor of the team, Jamie Kneisley, said this is a great accomplishment for...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Bar and Grill opens after a year of being part time

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After a year of searching for employees, The Brokenhorn Bar and Grill in Midland is finally able to open full time. Although it is a bar, there are plenty of West Texas activities for everyone. If you ever want to merge a farm and a bar, the...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Record $3 billion tabbed for Permian Basin roads

AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Transportation Commissioners, led by Chairman Bruce Bugg, voted unanimously Tuesday to approve $3 billion in funding for transportation projects in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Odessa district over the next decade and State Representative Brooks Landgraf was in Austin to advocate for the plan. “Dangerous Permian Basin roads will become a […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Poole
tornadopix.com

Why was the Best Western in Midland condemned, and what next

The Best Western and Days Inn hotels in Valley Plaza, 5217 and 5221 Bay City Road, have been condemned by the City of Midland. A letter dated August 25 from Steve Tagglauer in charge of Midland’s main building was provided to hotel owner Bhavin B Patel of SUBH Hospitality, Inc. and LABH Hospitality, Inc. to the Daily News by the city attorney’s office.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Community gathers in remembrance of 8/31 victims

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday marked the third anniversary of Aug. 31, 2019, Odessa mobile mass shooting where seven innocent people were lost and dozens more were hurt. There was a community remembrance Wednesday morning at the UT Permian Basin Mesa Deck. The event was originally going to be at...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Air Traffic Control#Midland College#Aircraft#Fly Into Fall#The Us Air Force#Midland City Council
ABC Big 2 News

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th birthday

Bakeries will give away more than 110,000 Confetti Bundtlets on Sept. 1. One lucky fan will also win a $25K birthday party. ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Teacher Adoption Program starts again in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher Adoption Program opened its applications for adopters on Monday. The goal of the program is to provide Midland teachers with a voluntary network of support, care and encouragement from the community. Volunteers, who can be either individuals, groups or families,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Dog cop returns furry friends to their owner

MIDLAND, Texas — New additions to the paw patrol?. K-9 Resource Officer Oscar Rodriguez discovered two dogs in the MISD parking lot Tuesday. Rodriguez thought they might want to join the team, but it turns out they were simply lost. The canines did have tags on, so Rodriguez was...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa neighborhood deals with storm damage

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many neighbors on Odessa’s Roosevelt Avenue were still in shock Monday following Sunday night’s destructive storm. A homeowner who spoke to ABC Big 2 News said he wanted to remain anonymous but described what it was like once the winds and rain started tearing up his neighborhood. “All we knew is […]
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Odessa, Midland – 8-29-22

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Odessa and Midland due to very strong, 60 MPH winds that are capable of producing damage to roofing, siding, and trees. Please seek shelter indoors and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Community members focus on healing following mass shooting memorial

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Today marks the 3-year anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 7 people and wounded 25 others in Odessa. August 31st, 2019 is a day that many people in the community say they’ll never forget. Odessa Chamber of Commerce President, Renee Henderson-Earls can remember how terrifying the shooting […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy