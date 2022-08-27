Read full article on original website
3 Amusement Parks Near West Texas To Hit Up This Labor Day Weekend!
You don't have to head to Dallas or San Antonio to find an amusement park. Yes, those cities have awesome amusement parks and have the BIG ONES. But, did you know here in Midland Odessa we are actually a drive away from amusement parks to the North and West of us? Yes, and 2 of the 3 are just 2 to 3 hours away! Hit one up this Labor Day Weekend!
The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest in Midland.
The challenge is to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day, for the entire month of September. The Permian High School volleyball team beat Monahans three sets to zero on Tuesday night at PHS.
The Brown-Dorsey home is set to reopen after renovations
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest home in Midland. The Midland County Historical Society has been working on renovations for years, but now, they’re ready to open. The original owner Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884, and had his home...
Familia Fest coming to Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Casa de Amigos is bringing Familia Fest to Midland this September. The 2nd annual community event will take place at 1101 Garden Ln, Midland, TX on September 16, 2022. Casa de Amigos will celebrate “Mexican Independence Day” with their annual Familia Fest! The event will feature HCC Midland Folklorico dancers, and […]
Downtown Odessa set to host exciting event for first time
ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum is partnering with Downtown Odessa to host West Texas Fest on September 24th from 7 - 10 p.m. The event will be held in the historic downtown area for the first time at the intersection of 5th street and Texas Avenue.
Midland College Math Team are Regional Finalists, possibly Nationalists
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In July, the Midland College Math Research Team were selected as regional finalists, but now there could be more in store with the team potentially being nationally recognized. Associate Professor of Mathematics and mentor of the team, Jamie Kneisley, said this is a great accomplishment for...
Midland Bar and Grill opens after a year of being part time
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After a year of searching for employees, The Brokenhorn Bar and Grill in Midland is finally able to open full time. Although it is a bar, there are plenty of West Texas activities for everyone. If you ever want to merge a farm and a bar, the...
Record $3 billion tabbed for Permian Basin roads
AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Transportation Commissioners, led by Chairman Bruce Bugg, voted unanimously Tuesday to approve $3 billion in funding for transportation projects in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Odessa district over the next decade and State Representative Brooks Landgraf was in Austin to advocate for the plan. “Dangerous Permian Basin roads will become a […]
Why was the Best Western in Midland condemned, and what next
The Best Western and Days Inn hotels in Valley Plaza, 5217 and 5221 Bay City Road, have been condemned by the City of Midland. A letter dated August 25 from Steve Tagglauer in charge of Midland’s main building was provided to hotel owner Bhavin B Patel of SUBH Hospitality, Inc. and LABH Hospitality, Inc. to the Daily News by the city attorney’s office.
Is There Really a High School in West Texas That Doesn’t Have Prom?
It's true, there is a school in West Texas that does not have Prom, but do not worry for the students, they just have a different name for it. The School would be Midland High School, and their Prom is called Catoico, which stands for the three major commodities of Midland: Cattle, oil, and cotton.
Community gathers in remembrance of 8/31 victims
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday marked the third anniversary of Aug. 31, 2019, Odessa mobile mass shooting where seven innocent people were lost and dozens more were hurt. There was a community remembrance Wednesday morning at the UT Permian Basin Mesa Deck. The event was originally going to be at...
Midland native impacted by Midland Airpark for 40 years
In the 70s, Vicki Hurt learned how to fly at the Midland Airpark. She's still flying out of there weekly and her family members have followed in her footsteps.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th birthday
Bakeries will give away more than 110,000 Confetti Bundtlets on Sept. 1. One lucky fan will also win a $25K birthday party. ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 […]
Teacher Adoption Program starts again in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher Adoption Program opened its applications for adopters on Monday. The goal of the program is to provide Midland teachers with a voluntary network of support, care and encouragement from the community. Volunteers, who can be either individuals, groups or families,...
All New Seize The Deal This Week With $60 Midland/Odessa Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards For $30
Seize the Deal returns for another week, with Texas Road House. This week you will be able to purchase $60 Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards for $30. You can start purchasing them at 9 am Friday morning. There will be a limited number so must act fast. Available: 09/02/2022 09:00AM. Texas...
Dog cop returns furry friends to their owner
MIDLAND, Texas — New additions to the paw patrol?. K-9 Resource Officer Oscar Rodriguez discovered two dogs in the MISD parking lot Tuesday. Rodriguez thought they might want to join the team, but it turns out they were simply lost. The canines did have tags on, so Rodriguez was...
Odessa neighborhood deals with storm damage
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many neighbors on Odessa’s Roosevelt Avenue were still in shock Monday following Sunday night’s destructive storm. A homeowner who spoke to ABC Big 2 News said he wanted to remain anonymous but described what it was like once the winds and rain started tearing up his neighborhood. “All we knew is […]
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Odessa, Midland – 8-29-22
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Odessa and Midland due to very strong, 60 MPH winds that are capable of producing damage to roofing, siding, and trees. Please seek shelter indoors and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Remembering the Victims of the Midland/Odessa Mass Shooting Three Years Later
Three years ago on August 31, was a day those of us who have lived here will never forget, and we also won't forget the seven victims of that tragic day. According to People, the mass shooting here happened just four weeks after another mass shooting happened at an El Paso Walmart. It was a tragic bookend to a turbulent month in the state of Texas.
Community members focus on healing following mass shooting memorial
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Today marks the 3-year anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 7 people and wounded 25 others in Odessa. August 31st, 2019 is a day that many people in the community say they’ll never forget. Odessa Chamber of Commerce President, Renee Henderson-Earls can remember how terrifying the shooting […]
