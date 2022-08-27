Read full article on original website
$10K donation going to Delmar Elementary School for classroom materials
SALISBURY, Md.- Delmar Elementary School received exciting news that they were recently surprised with a donation of $10,000. The money comes from Gateway Subaru through its Subaru Loves Learning Program and partnership with Adopt a classroom. We’re told the donation will support teachers and students in an initiative of helping to further equity in education. All of the classrooms will get money to spend on materials.
