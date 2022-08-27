ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill receives $45,000 CTE grant to open mercantile store on campus

Johnson City Schools recently received a grant which will allow Science Hill High School to open a student-run mercantile store that will give students work-based learning opportunities. Preparing students for the workplace is one of the many things Science Hill High School works hard to do. Now, there will be...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Partnership, classes offer real-world training at ETSU

He plants new shrubs and flowers, ensuring the vegetation gets the appropriate amount of water and sunlight. He cultivates newly planted trees, pruning and assessing the health of the saplings. He helps craft plans for a range of extreme weather events, including droughts and floods. East Tennessee State University’s Travis...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tri-Cities College Fair set for Sept. 1

JOHNSON CITY — Over 60 colleges and universities from across the Southeast will be represented at the annual Tri-Cities College Fair hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions. The free event will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Johnson City, TN
Education
City
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Moorhouse announces retirement from school system

KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, announced Wednesday that he will retire Oct. 31. “After much prayer and discussion, my family and I have made the decision for me to retire, thus ending my tenure as your district leader,” he wrote to the Kingsport Board of Education. “I am blessed to be at a point in my career to explore other exciting opportunities through which I can continue to utilize my talents, skills and experience in the service of others.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport promotes benefits of Bays Mountain membership

Kingsport city officials reminded the public Monday about the benefits of becoming a member of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. “When you become a member, you’ll not only enjoy the park and all it has to offer, you will also help the park continue a tradition of preservation, exhibition and educational programs that reach thousands of school children annually,” a press release stated.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#K12
Kingsport Times-News

Local tourism spending saw large jump in 2021

Tourism spending in Johnson City and Washington County increased by 30% last year according to a press release from Visit Johnson City, accounting for more than $65 million in additional spending compared to 2020. “We are blessed by growth and awareness of our tourism assets that give people more reasons...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: Casino dollars can help improve Southwest Virginia through commission

Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting as we head into September. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, the same as last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.42, down 6 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.80.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Everyone wants to move to Kingsport

Over the past several years and for several years to come, Kingsport will continue to meet a booming housing demand with thousands of new single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. But where is this demand coming from?. We get some answers in taking a look at a recently finished development called...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair

ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
ABINGDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Kingsport Times-News

United Way hosting Overdose Awareness Day

KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport will be hosting its second annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday at the Kingsport Farmers Market. “Our whole community suffers from every fatal overdose,” District Attorney Barry Staubus said. “Not only economically or financially, but from the senseless loss of a human life that was our loved one, family member, friend, neighbor or fellow worker.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Commission to vote on adopting new city flag

Johnson City Commissioners are set to vote on adopting a new city flag this week. That's right — Johnson City has its own flag, the current version of which has been in use since 1964. The current flag features a yellow border around a blue-green field that has a yellow horizontal stripe reading "Johnson City Tennessee" and a seal-type logo in the center surrounded by a yellow circle.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery

A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sycamore Shoals has plenty to do during September

ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s Official Outdoor Drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Big events at Bristol highlight busy weekend of local racing

Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway are both hosting major events this weekend with the Cleetus and Cars going on at the round track and the BTE World Footbrake Challenge Labor Day 250K at the drag strip. Cleetus and Cars and the Bristol 1000 takes place Saturday and Sunday. Saturday...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New industry joins Phipps Bend Industrial Park

SURGOINSVILLE – The Hawkins County Industrial Board announced that Symmco Inc. will invest $13.1 million to expand and locate new manufacturing operations to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The news was announced at a ceremony attended by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy