KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, announced Wednesday that he will retire Oct. 31. “After much prayer and discussion, my family and I have made the decision for me to retire, thus ending my tenure as your district leader,” he wrote to the Kingsport Board of Education. “I am blessed to be at a point in my career to explore other exciting opportunities through which I can continue to utilize my talents, skills and experience in the service of others.”

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO