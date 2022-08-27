Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill receives $45,000 CTE grant to open mercantile store on campus
Johnson City Schools recently received a grant which will allow Science Hill High School to open a student-run mercantile store that will give students work-based learning opportunities. Preparing students for the workplace is one of the many things Science Hill High School works hard to do. Now, there will be...
Kingsport Times-News
Partnership, classes offer real-world training at ETSU
He plants new shrubs and flowers, ensuring the vegetation gets the appropriate amount of water and sunlight. He cultivates newly planted trees, pruning and assessing the health of the saplings. He helps craft plans for a range of extreme weather events, including droughts and floods. East Tennessee State University’s Travis...
Kingsport Times-News
Tri-Cities College Fair set for Sept. 1
JOHNSON CITY — Over 60 colleges and universities from across the Southeast will be represented at the annual Tri-Cities College Fair hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions. The free event will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m....
Kingsport Times-News
More than a hillbilly history: Tennessee Hills looks to expand with Bristol site
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Northeast Tennessee’s history of moonshine stills, complete with copper lines — and outlaw ancestors — running through these hills, is no secret. And Tennessee Hills aims to make sure of that in East Tennessee and beyond. The regional distillery broke ground on its...
Kingsport Times-News
Course maestro: Cheek excels in golf, orchestra and classroom
JOHNSON CITY — In first period, John Cheek can be found playing the violin as part of his role in the Science Hill orchestra. “It’s nice having it first period,” Cheek said. “It’s a relaxing start to the day.”
Kingsport Times-News
Moorhouse announces retirement from school system
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, announced Wednesday that he will retire Oct. 31. “After much prayer and discussion, my family and I have made the decision for me to retire, thus ending my tenure as your district leader,” he wrote to the Kingsport Board of Education. “I am blessed to be at a point in my career to explore other exciting opportunities through which I can continue to utilize my talents, skills and experience in the service of others.”
Kingsport Times-News
New Vision Youth of Kingsport attends Tennessee Teen Institute
MARTIN, Tenn. — Some kids have already finished telling their friends what they learned over the summer. The New Vision Youth kids hope what they learned will last over the next year and beyond.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport promotes benefits of Bays Mountain membership
Kingsport city officials reminded the public Monday about the benefits of becoming a member of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. “When you become a member, you’ll not only enjoy the park and all it has to offer, you will also help the park continue a tradition of preservation, exhibition and educational programs that reach thousands of school children annually,” a press release stated.
Kingsport Times-News
Local tourism spending saw large jump in 2021
Tourism spending in Johnson City and Washington County increased by 30% last year according to a press release from Visit Johnson City, accounting for more than $65 million in additional spending compared to 2020. “We are blessed by growth and awareness of our tourism assets that give people more reasons...
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: Casino dollars can help improve Southwest Virginia through commission
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting as we head into September. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, the same as last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.42, down 6 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.80.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Everyone wants to move to Kingsport
Over the past several years and for several years to come, Kingsport will continue to meet a booming housing demand with thousands of new single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. But where is this demand coming from?. We get some answers in taking a look at a recently finished development called...
Kingsport Times-News
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
Kingsport Times-News
United Way hosting Overdose Awareness Day
KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport will be hosting its second annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday at the Kingsport Farmers Market. “Our whole community suffers from every fatal overdose,” District Attorney Barry Staubus said. “Not only economically or financially, but from the senseless loss of a human life that was our loved one, family member, friend, neighbor or fellow worker.”
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Commission to vote on adopting new city flag
Johnson City Commissioners are set to vote on adopting a new city flag this week. That's right — Johnson City has its own flag, the current version of which has been in use since 1964. The current flag features a yellow border around a blue-green field that has a yellow horizontal stripe reading "Johnson City Tennessee" and a seal-type logo in the center surrounded by a yellow circle.
Kingsport Times-News
'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals has plenty to do during September
ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s Official Outdoor Drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.
Kingsport Times-News
Big events at Bristol highlight busy weekend of local racing
Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway are both hosting major events this weekend with the Cleetus and Cars going on at the round track and the BTE World Footbrake Challenge Labor Day 250K at the drag strip. Cleetus and Cars and the Bristol 1000 takes place Saturday and Sunday. Saturday...
Kingsport Times-News
New industry joins Phipps Bend Industrial Park
SURGOINSVILLE – The Hawkins County Industrial Board announced that Symmco Inc. will invest $13.1 million to expand and locate new manufacturing operations to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The news was announced at a ceremony attended by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.
Kingsport Times-News
Battle of Blountville highlights September's history happenings
There are plenty of history happenings in September for you to choose from, with the headliners being the Battle of Blountville and the Overmountain Muster at Fort Watauga.
Kingsport Times-News
Boy Scout completes pantry project for Eagle Scout honor
KINGSPORT — Boy Scout Matthew Munsey needed a project to become an Eagle Scout. He heard of a project that needed to be completed: a food and clothing pantry at Kingsport Fire Station No. 7.
