Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-02 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 43.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Thursday was 43.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.3 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 03:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-01 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany, Washington and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 01/11/1998. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0