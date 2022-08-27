Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
FNL Forecasts: Week 2
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s week 2 of high school football, and we’re shaping up to have some great weather! Take a look at the forecast for your favorite team below, and keep checking back each week as we progress through the fall!
WNEM
Valve malfunction not impacting Flint’s water supply
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s water quality has not been impacted by a valve malfunction that caused two water main breaks in Mt. Morris, according to the Flint Department of Public Works Director Michael Brown. At 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a city of Flint valve failed which...
WNEM
Power restored after morning crash in Saginaw Twp.
SAGINAW TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 1,500 people lost power in Saginaw Township Thursday morning following a crash. It happened about 6:15 a.m. on State Street and Linda Avenue, closing down State Street from Mackinaw Street to Hemmeter Road. When TV5 crews arrived on the scene, the vehicle was...
WNEM
Water restored in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to an unexpected failure of a valve, Midland County Emergency Management shut down a water main to make repairs on Monday. Water has since been restored. The areas that were affected by the shutdown are below:. 7 Mile Road between Cole Road and Love Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Midland County house fire, damage to other structures blamed on storms
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A number of homes in Midland County sustained damage during a round of severe weather Monday evening, including one destroyed in a fire. The owners of the home on Sunset Way in Jerome Township say they were sitting on their patio watching the storm roll in when they heard a sound they describe as a bomb going off.
WNEM
Liberty Bridge on track to open by end of year
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – As concerns about supply chain issues delay the opening of Liberty Bridge, it is still expected to be fully open by the end of the year. “We unfortunately, due to some supply chain issues, we are not going to be open at the end of the month like we had previously stated,” said General Manager of Bay City Bridge Partners Lynn Pavlawk in regard to the Liberty Bridge during a Coffee with the Crew event in Bay City.
WNEM
Saginaw residents voice concerns over ARPA funds for city
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Residents of Saginaw are expressing concerns of the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds. Some are unhappy with the recommendations on how the city should spend the millions it’s getting under the American Rescue Plan Act. “The $52 million was meant...
WNEM
Operation Arrowhead continues to reduce crime rates in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Operation Arrowhead continues to keep the city of Flint safe with increased efforts to reduce crime. With over 50 arrests, 600 calls and just over four-minute response time, the statistics of Genesee County’s Operation Arrowhead has proven effective since its inception. The mission of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
$50M secured for mid-Michigan road and bridge repairs
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) awarded $50 million to Michigan for emergency repairs made after the May 2020 dam failures in mid-Michigan. The funding will reimburse the state for road and bridge repairs made following the flooding. Nearly 30 roads and bridges across the region were...
WNEM
First year Alma college students volunteer at Scots in Service Day
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) — As a result of Scots in Service Day more than 300 first-year students at Alma College participated in a volunteer event. The event that brought groups of volunteers to various public and nonprofit sites in Gratiot County to engage in acts of volunteer work and community service.
WNEM
Girl reported missing found dead in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The death of a girl is being investigated as a homicide as police say she was reported missing shortly before her body was found. Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street in Saginaw for a missing girl about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police said.
WNEM
“Please treat as a four-way stop’ traffic advisory in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Traffic advisory issued for traffic lights being out due to power outage, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Due to a power outage, traffic lights on Saginaw Road in the Sanford area are non-functioning, Dispatch reports. Consumer’s Energy is aware of the outage. Please...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Pleasant weather to close-out August
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More comfortable weather took over on Tuesday as drier air began to work its way into Mid-Michigan. As we finish the month of August today and roll through the rest of the workweek (and first week of school for many), conditions will stay in great shape!
WNEM
Beautiful evening, another winner expected Thursday, mostly dry weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a stormy start to the week, Tuesday was much quieter, but we were still stuck under the clouds at times. Our Wednesday however, has been absolutely gorgeous!. Skies have been filled with sunshine so far today, and temperatures have been a nice mix of 70s...
abc12.com
Juvenile in custody in connection with homicide of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police confirm a juvenile is in custody in the connection with the death of 10-year-old Namyla Turner. The little girl's body was found Tuesday morning in a field near the home where she had been staying on South 12th Street. Police have not confirmed...
wsgw.com
Juvenile Arrested in Death of Saginaw Girl
Michigan State Police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl Tuesday in Saginaw. Investigators found the girl’s body in a vacant lot near S. 12th and Annesley Streets, after she had been reported missing from a home in the 800 block of S. 12th Street.
WNEM
Spirit, Firebirds holding training camps for upcoming season
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The new Ontario Hockey League season kicks off in just a month. Both the Saginaw Spirit and Flint Firebirds are gearing up for another shot at an OHL championship. The Spirit continued its second training camp with its second blue vs white team scrimmage of the...
WNEM
Mother of 16-month-old found in ditch last week speaks out
MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) – A mother is breaking her silence on the tragic loss of her 16-month-old son – reportedly at the hands of the child’s biological father. “He was such a good kid. He was so loving. He didn’t deserve this,” said Christina McCarthy, the mother Chaos Demilo,
WNEM
Police searching for retail fraud suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
WILX-TV
Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lansing. Lansing Police were called to South Washington Street near the Capital City Apartments just before 11:30pm. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. The Lansing Fire Department...
Comments / 0