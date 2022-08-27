Effective: 2022-08-29 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chaves; Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico Northeastern Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Elida, or 25 miles southwest of Portales, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kenna. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHAVES COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO