Man charged with arson after Mt. Morris house fire
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been charged with arson after a house fire in the city of Mt. Morris. On Monday, Aug. 29 at 10:52 p.m., Mt. Morris police officers and firefighters were sent to the fire in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue near Saginaw Street.
Minnesota farmers donate soy-based shoes to Mankato Clinic health care workers
Former teacher accused of sexual assault remains in jail with tether. Former mid-Michigan educator Eugene Pratt will stay behind bars after many family members allegedly called but no one is willing to take him. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following this Evening, August 31st.
$50M secured for mid-Michigan road and bridge repairs
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) awarded $50 million to Michigan for emergency repairs made after the May 2020 dam failures in mid-Michigan. The funding will reimburse the state for road and bridge repairs made following the flooding. Nearly 30 roads and bridges across the region were...
GLWA: Water system remains stable, new pipe expected for delivery
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews are continuing to work on a damaged water main that provides water to several Michigan counties. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced 32 feet of new pipe to replace the broken section of the water main will be delivered in two shipments. One of the shipments is due to arrive on Monday, and the final piece is expected to arrive in the next two days.
Water main break in Mt. Morris Twp. to cause delays
MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A water main break in Mt. Morris Twp. is expected to cause delays in part of the city this morning. It happened on Clio Road, in front of the North End Baptist Church, around 1 a.m. City crews responded to start fixing the break.
Boil water advisory issued for Mt. Morris, parts of Mt. Morris Twp, Vienna Twp
MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Mt. Morris and for parts of two townships nearby after a water main break. At 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a city of Flint valve failed which caused a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system, according to the city of Mt. Morris. The pressure surge caused two water main breaks on Clio Road, one of them in front of the North End Baptist Church.
Meijer unveils beach, water cleaning devices
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Meijer, a Midwest staple, is partnering up with the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program to help clean up local beaches and waterways. The initiative supports the largest development of the eco-friendly and remote-controlled devices across multiple states in the Great Lakes. “It is a privilege...
How gas prices have changed in Michigan in the last week
(Stacker) - The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August,...
Pop-up showers and isolated t-storms Tuesday afternoon, not as humid
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday’s severe weather brought strong winds to parts of Mid-Michigan creating damage to trees and power outages. Some of those outages still exist at this lunch hour, especially farther downstate in Metro Detroit where hundreds of thousands are without power. Tuesday sees much quieter weather...
Efforts to encourage people to go into teaching amid shortage
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The educational system across the country faces a shortage of teachers. According to a report from the Michigan Education Association, more than 90 percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by. Meanwhile, 71 percent are seeing a shortage in full-time teachers. It’s a problem that’s...
Pleasant weather to close-out August
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More comfortable weather took over on Tuesday as drier air began to work its way into Mid-Michigan. As we finish the month of August today and roll through the rest of the workweek (and first week of school for many), conditions will stay in great shape!
Strong storms move out by late evening, a few more possible Tuesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Severe thunderstorms have moved through parts of Mid-Michigan this afternoon and evening, producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts that have approached 60-70 MPH. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 10 PM for most of the TV5 viewing area, however, we expect our...
