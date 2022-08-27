ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Man charged with arson after Mt. Morris house fire

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been charged with arson after a house fire in the city of Mt. Morris. On Monday, Aug. 29 at 10:52 p.m., Mt. Morris police officers and firefighters were sent to the fire in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue near Saginaw Street.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
WNEM

$50M secured for mid-Michigan road and bridge repairs

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) awarded $50 million to Michigan for emergency repairs made after the May 2020 dam failures in mid-Michigan. The funding will reimburse the state for road and bridge repairs made following the flooding. Nearly 30 roads and bridges across the region were...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

GLWA: Water system remains stable, new pipe expected for delivery

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews are continuing to work on a damaged water main that provides water to several Michigan counties. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced 32 feet of new pipe to replace the broken section of the water main will be delivered in two shipments. One of the shipments is due to arrive on Monday, and the final piece is expected to arrive in the next two days.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Louis, MI
Saint Louis, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Alma, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Water main break in Mt. Morris Twp. to cause delays

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A water main break in Mt. Morris Twp. is expected to cause delays in part of the city this morning. It happened on Clio Road, in front of the North End Baptist Church, around 1 a.m. City crews responded to start fixing the break.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
WNEM

Boil water advisory issued for Mt. Morris, parts of Mt. Morris Twp, Vienna Twp

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Mt. Morris and for parts of two townships nearby after a water main break. At 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a city of Flint valve failed which caused a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system, according to the city of Mt. Morris. The pressure surge caused two water main breaks on Clio Road, one of them in front of the North End Baptist Church.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
WNEM

Meijer unveils beach, water cleaning devices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Meijer, a Midwest staple, is partnering up with the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program to help clean up local beaches and waterways. The initiative supports the largest development of the eco-friendly and remote-controlled devices across multiple states in the Great Lakes. “It is a privilege...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

How gas prices have changed in Michigan in the last week

(Stacker) - The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August,...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Hand Grenade
WNEM

Pop-up showers and isolated t-storms Tuesday afternoon, not as humid

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday’s severe weather brought strong winds to parts of Mid-Michigan creating damage to trees and power outages. Some of those outages still exist at this lunch hour, especially farther downstate in Metro Detroit where hundreds of thousands are without power. Tuesday sees much quieter weather...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Efforts to encourage people to go into teaching amid shortage

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The educational system across the country faces a shortage of teachers. According to a report from the Michigan Education Association, more than 90 percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by. Meanwhile, 71 percent are seeing a shortage in full-time teachers. It’s a problem that’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Pleasant weather to close-out August

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More comfortable weather took over on Tuesday as drier air began to work its way into Mid-Michigan. As we finish the month of August today and roll through the rest of the workweek (and first week of school for many), conditions will stay in great shape!
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Strong storms move out by late evening, a few more possible Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Severe thunderstorms have moved through parts of Mid-Michigan this afternoon and evening, producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts that have approached 60-70 MPH. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 10 PM for most of the TV5 viewing area, however, we expect our...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy