Minor retains No. 3 jersey following strong camp
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said this summer that the No. 3 jersey would be a "coveted" number for the Red Raiders. It'd stand for the player who resembles all the qualities of The Brand in being the "toughest, hardest-working, most-competitive team in the country."
Red Raiders sweep Texans
LUBBOCK, Texas. – Behind a 36-assist performance from junior setter Reese Rhodes, the Texas Tech Red Raiders earned their second sweep in a row after defeating the Tarleton Texans, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17, on Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. Rhodes, who collected 12 assists per set, also added...
PREVIEW: Texas Tech treks to Washington
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech's three-game road swing continues into Seattle, where the Red Raiders will square off against Washington Thursday night at the Husky Soccer Stadium. Kick off is set for 9 p.m. Texas Tech (1-1-2) kicked off the three-game road swing in The Golden State, where the...
