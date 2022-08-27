Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Kalispell students return to classes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kalispell Public Schools start Wednesday. Teachers are prepared and excited to see students back on campus. The senior class already has their lockers picked out. Early kindergarten through sixth and ninth graders go back Wednesday. On Thursday, the rest of the classes return. The district still...
NBCMontana
4 Montana teachers named finalists for Teacher of the Year award
MISSOULA, Mont. — Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced four finalists for the 2023 Montana Teacher of the Year award. The finalists are Sheila Devins, Kris Gulman, Catherine Matthews and Jake Warner. A record 57 teachers across the state were nominated by parents, teachers, administrators and community members. The finalists will...
NBCMontana
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks
ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
NBCMontana
Kalispell elementary school offers free haircuts to students
MISSOULA, Mont. — Edgerton Elementary School in Kalispell is partnering up with local barbershops and hair salons to offer free haircuts on a first-come, first-serve basis. On Tuesday, Edgerton Elementary students can return to school in style with a free haircut. Six local barbers signed up to cut hair...
NBCMontana
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
NBCMontana
FWP issues temporary fishing closure for Beaverhead River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks issued a full fishing closure on the Beaverhead River starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The closure takes place for the entire river, from the confluence with the Big Hole River through the Clark Canyon Dam, and will remain in place until water temperatures and fish stressors are deemed less harmful by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
NBCMontana
Western Montana Fair smashes attendance record
Missoula, MT — Numbers for the Western Montana Fair are out, and officials say visitors topped 100,000, beating the record set just last year. Presale tickets for the carnival went up by 32%. Next year’s fair is set for Aug. 9-13, and the theme is “The Butterfly Effect” to...
NBCMontana
Gianforte continues to claim executive privilege in public records lawsuit
Gov. Greg Gianforte doubled down on his claim of executive privilege in the latest filings in a lawsuit concerning whether forms his office used to track legislation during the 2021 legislative session should be available to the public. Citing a Montana Supreme Court case, Gianforte in part argued the documents...
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. budget leaves sheriff's office wanting more
KALISPELL, Mont. — Flathead County commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday morning on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget. The budget passed by all three commissioners is set at $115.6 million -- a decrease from 2022, which was $118 million. Many residents asked for more funds to be allocated...
NBCMontana
Flathead County Commissioners discuss budget, other items Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County Commissioners are taking the public's input on a number of budget items. Public hearings get underway at 8:45 a.m. on a medical and a sheriff's levy, the next budget, and resolutions for maintenance of the Bigfork Stormwater System and the Sandy Hill project. Officials...
NBCMontana
Ribbon cutting to be held for Foys Lake Road Interchange
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation and city of Kalispell will cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Foys Lake Road Interchange. The public is invited to the ribbon cutting from 5 to 7 p.m. at the maintenance yard, south of the Airport Road roundabout, across from Silver Buckle Road for games and treats.
NBCMontana
3D weather: When western Montana could see 1st frost
With conditions as hot as we have been seeing recently, it can be hard to think about a cold topic such as frost. Climatologically, we are in the period where we could start seeing cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs has news our local gardeners can use in the video above! Below, a more detailed chart can be found.
NBCMontana
Suspect charged for assaulting Flathead Co. deputy in West Glacier
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Browning man faces charges for assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest. Court documents show Loren Birdrattler attacked a Flathead County sheriff's deputy last Friday. The deputy responded to a call for disorderly conduct at the Glacier Highlands Restaurant in West Glacier. When he tried...
NBCMontana
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
NBCMontana
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of...
NBCMontana
Record heat on the way
Record heat is expected today for much of western Montana with highs topping off in the mid 90s and low 100s this afternoon. Late tonight and into the early morning hours tomorrow, a weak disturbance will bring a few showers/thunderstorms to northwest Montana. Unfortunately, little to no rain will reach the ground. With this being said, we'll need to keep an eye on the potential for lightning strikes sparking off new fires. Everything will clear out by Thursday mid morning and the sunshine will return, along with breezy afternoon winds. Temperatures will cool a few degrees Thursday into Friday. We'll still be above normal, with highs in the low 90s.
NBCMontana
Water system failure in Flathead prompts boil advisory
KALISPELL, MONT. — A precautionary boil water advisory is in place for some residents in the Evergreen area. The warning comes on the heels of a system failure at the water and sewage facility. Sunday night, the Flathead County Water District #1 in Evergreen had a piping failure at...
NBCMontana
Potentially record breaking temperatures this week
Today will be a really nice day across western Montana. Temperatures will be in the 80s mainly area wide with mostly clear skies. High pressure builds in. Temperatures will rise to the 90s and even low 100s across western Montana. We'll be hot and dry for most of the week, aside for a slight chance for a few showers/thunderstorms Thursday.
NBCMontana
Florida contractor sentenced to 30 years in prison for defrauding millions from customers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida pool contractor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using a pool contracting scheme to steal millions from his clients. Brian Washburn, 34, was sentenced on one count of organized scheme to defraud, a first-degree felony; two counts of money laundering of more than $100,000, a first-degree felony; and six counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, a third-degree felony.
