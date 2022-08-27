Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
kptv.com
Washington State University study says wildlife crossings could save millions of dollars
PULLMAN, Wash. (KPTV) - A new report from Washington State University shows wildlife crossings are not only keeping people safe on the roads, they’re also saving them millions of dollars. Wildlife crossings help animals travel without having to venture onto roads. There are 22 wildlife bridges and underpasses in...
kptv.com
Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
kptv.com
Judge: Oregon State Hospital stays to be strictly limited
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on the length of time it treats patients accused of crimes who need mental health treatment. Judge Michael W. Mosman’s ruling seeks to ease the psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed up patient...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Three women, three separate visions, lead historic Oregon gubernatorial race
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Midterm Election Day is nearly two months away in Oregon and across the country. Significant change will be coming to Oregon with a number of high profile officials leaving office. One of those positions up for grabs is the governor’s office, and it has shaped into a historic event.
kptv.com
Man who supplied drugs to Mexico-based trafficking operation in Portland gets 15 years
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Mexican National living in Portland was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for supplying large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin to a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization operating in the Portland metro area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Eduardo Barbosa Lopez, 44, also known as...
kptv.com
People working to stay cool at the Oregon State Fair as temperatures rise
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - As the temperatures stand in the 90′s, people are still heading out the door to the Oregon State Fair. In fact, the fair folks have come up with a few different ways to keep you cool. The First-Aid workers at the fair tell FOX 12...
kptv.com
Temperatures to soar back into upper 90s Tuesday for Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A heat advisory will go into effect at noon Tuesday as temperatures soar back into the upper 90s across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas. So far, it’s a mild and dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The official high temperature at Portland International Airport was 94 degrees Monday, and will likely be warmer Tuesday.
Comments / 0