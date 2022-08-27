ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows

SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Judge: Oregon State Hospital stays to be strictly limited

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on the length of time it treats patients accused of crimes who need mental health treatment. Judge Michael W. Mosman’s ruling seeks to ease the psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed up patient...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
City
Rogue River, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
kptv.com

Temperatures to soar back into upper 90s Tuesday for Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A heat advisory will go into effect at noon Tuesday as temperatures soar back into the upper 90s across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas. So far, it’s a mild and dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The official high temperature at Portland International Airport was 94 degrees Monday, and will likely be warmer Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy