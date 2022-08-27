Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sam Houston State football players eager to play at Kyle Field
Sam Houston State wide receiver Cody Chrest was blown away by Kyle Field’s environment as a fan. He’s counting on that same crowd’s intensity Saturday in helping him be at his best. Chrest wasn’t recruited by the Aggies while playing for Cy-Fair, but he got the grand...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jimbo Fisher: Several things contributed to Haynes King winning A&M QB job
Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Haynes King did many things to earn the starting job, head coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. King was named the starter after Saturday's practice over junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and true freshman Conner Weigman. “There’s no deciding factor,” Fisher...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Haynes King, Aggies hit the reset button
Haynes King won the Texas A&M starting quarterback battle for a multitude of reasons which head coach Jimbo Fisher rattled off in his typical lightning fashion at Monday’s press conference. It was King’s throwing, running, reading, checking and effect on the game that made him the best choice. In...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former Texas A&M slugger Mike Scanlin part of a heavy-hitter Aggie hall of fame class
Former Texas A&M outfielder Mike Scanlin made a name for himself in Aggieland with his power numbers at the plate. On Friday, he will be more than content to bat leadoff. Scanlin is one of eight Aggies who will be inducted into the athletics department hall of fame Friday during the 44th annual Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions. The class includes former football players Johnny Manziel, Mike Evans and Luke Joeckel and recently retired women’s basketball coach Gary Blair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 9 Blinn volleyball team suffers first loss of season
BRENHAM — The ninth-ranked Blinn volleyball team lost to No. 17 Tyler 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24 on Tuesday in the Buccaneers’ Region XIV Conference opener at the Kruse Center. Sophomore Kierslynn Wright and freshman LaNeah Lara each had 18 kills for Blinn (8-1, 0-1), while freshman Kelsi Wingo...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota headlines BV teams that pulled off upsets in Week 1
Week 1 of the high school football season featured plenty of exciting games across the Brazos Valley. While some times it may seem a foregone conclusion about which teams are going to win, last week proved that anything can happen on Friday night. And this isn’t a column making fun...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated swept in three sets by Concordia Lutheran
A&M Consolidated turned the second and third sets into nail-biters, but Tomball Concordia Lutheran held on for a 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 sweep in nondistrict volleyball action Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. Both teams took advantage of miscues and mistakes during the first set, along with each team showing off some...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology at Kyle Field
Beginning for the 2022 season, Levy, the market leader in creating innovative food and beverage experiences at iconic sports and entertainment venues, restaurants and events across the country, and Texas A&M Athletics have brought three unique food and beverage stores equipped with Amazon's Just Walk Out technology to Kyle Field.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gallucci announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 5
Nicole Gallucci announced last week she is running for the College Station City Council Place 5 seat, and if elected, said she wants to work to bring Bryan and College Station together. “Bryan and College Station, I understand there is a healthy rivalry between the two,” she said. “But I...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ballots have been set for Bryan, College Station school district elections
Both Bryan and College Station have contested school board races that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, along with a Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election (VATRE) for those in the College Station school district. All incumbents in the six places – three on each board – up for election have...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 1
Presidential historian and author Mark K. Updegrove discusses his book “Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency,” Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive. Updegrove serves as president and CEO of the Lyndon B. Johnson Foundation and is the presidential historian for ABC News. Presented by the George & Barbara Bush Foundation. RSVP at georgeandbarbarabushfoundation.regfox.com/mark-updegrove-book-event.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 31
The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Education Department hosts the Constitution Week Celebration, Sept. 20 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive. Historical impressionist Peter M. Small will appear as President George Washington and share historical milestones from Washington’s life. For reservations, contact bush.education@nara.gov or call 979-691-4006.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Biergarten returns on weekends through November at Century Square
Century Square’s outdoor biergarten will return Friday and will be open each weekend through the end of November. The pop-up biergarten will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located on The Green, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station. Pets and children are welcome. Patio space and picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 31
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local theaters optimistic about industry ahead of National Cinema Day
After major summer releases, local movie theater operators are optimistic about the future of the industry ahead of Saturday’s National Cinema Day. Adam Parker, general manager of Star Cinema Grill in College Station, said the local theater saw a record summer with June and July ranking among the top two months the theater has seen since opening in 2018 in Century Square. He attributed the strong summer to the theater-only opening of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County commissioners end burn ban after recent rains
After starting the month with no rain to speak of, recent rainfall has left Brazos County above normal for the amount expected during the month of August. Going into Tuesday, the National Weather Service’s recording station at Easterwood Airport had received 2.81 inches of rain, just shy of the normal month-to-date total of 2.82 inches through Aug. 29, National Weather Service meteorologist Cameron Self said.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
County Indigent Health Care program begins Thursday
The County Indigent Health Care Program will begin its 37th year in Brazos County on Thursday, and indigent residents are being encouraged to apply. To qualify for the program, applicants must be a resident of the county in which they apply and intend to stay, fill out the application form, must use approved physicians and must furnish information and documents required to verify residency, income, resources and size of family.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves $7.3 million contract to redevelop former Macy's department store
College Station City Council members approved a $7.3 million contract Thursday to purchase the former Macy’s department store property at Post Oak Mall to activate and repurpose the property to be a catalyst for redevelopment, according to Natalie Ruiz, the city’s director of economic development. “In 2019, we...
Comments / 0