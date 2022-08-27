Report: Six PGA Tour Players To Join LIV Golf Next Week

According to the Golf Channel , Cameron Smith and five other PGA Tour professionals will join LIV Golf next week, with sources confirming that Cameron Smith, Mito Pereira, Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale and Joaquin Niemann are set to join the Saudi-backed series.

Suspicion arose after No Laying Up tweeted seven surnames of current PGA Tour players that could be used to grab a discount at LIV Golf's event in Boston. In the tweet, Cameron Young's name was also mentioned, however, multiple sources have reported that he won't be at Boston in early September.

Smith and Leishman have reportedly set to feature in Boston (Image credit: Getty Images)

If reports are true, it would be a huge blow for the International Presidents Cup team, where Smith , Niemann and Pereira were already automatic qualifiers. The International Team captain, Trevor Immelman, has already stated that LIV Golf is "a giant pain in my a**," and it appears to be even more the case now following the Golf Channel's report.

What's more, Niemann, who is reportedly still very conflicted, was asked about a potential move at the Tour Championship , with the Chilean stating: "I haven't made my decision yet. Obviously there's some things I’ve got to see first. But I’m not thinking about that right now. I want to finish the playoffs and then see what my decision will be."

If he were to move to LIV Golf , he would undoubtedly be another loss for the Presidents Cup International side, who could also be without Anirban Lahiri, after he was one of the names included within the discount codes and has been reportedly linked with LIV.

Niemann claimed the Genesis Open back in February, an event hosted by Tiger Woods (Image credit: Getty Images)

As rumours fly left, right and centre, LIV Golf’s teams are set to undergo a rebranding driven by their captains ahead of the LIV Golf League launch next February.

Golf Monthly understands the majority of LIV’s 12 teams will be renamed as team captains have their input. LIV captains have an equity stake in their teams, and have been given the freedom to have as much input as they want, with some especially keen to show their creative sides, as well as bring in sponsorship and other opportunities.

