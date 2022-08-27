ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, WI

McFarland football loses to Lodi; Cooper Kennedy scores four touchdowns in the loss

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 4 days ago

Two fourth quarter touchdowns by Lodi pushed the Blue Devils past the Spartans as McFarland fell 45-38 at McFarland High School on Friday, August 26.

“Our kids played extremely hard, fought through some adversity and kept working hard,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “We just had some unlucky bounces, and just couldn’t quite make the play when we had to make the play.”

Senior kicker Mason Folk hit a 19-yard field goal to put the Spartans up 3-0 in the first quarter. Kylar Clemens scored a three-yard touchdown, giving Lodi a 7-3 lead. Senior running back Paul Morris scored a six-yard touchdown for McFarland with under a minute left in the first quarter, putting the Spartans up 10-7.

Lodi (2-0) tied the game with a field goal in the second quarter. McFarland senior quarterback Cooper Kennedy hit senior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre on a swing pass, and Dyer-Ysaguirre raced 36 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was missed, giving the Spartans a 16-10 lead.

Mason Lane of Lodi threw two touchdown passes before halftime. Lane threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Kolinski and hit Keegan Fleischman for 26 yards, giving the Blue Devils a 24-16 lead.

“One thing we talked about after the game is that we have to execute,” said Ackley. “We’re in the right positions, we’re getting them right there and we just have to execute doing your job.”

In the third quarter, Kennedy found junior wide receiver Andrew Kelley on a fade route. Kelley used his state-track speed to break away for a 68-yard touchdown. The Spartans tied the game at 24-24 when Kennedy found senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen for the conversion.

Kennedy gave the Spartans a 31-24 lead with six minutes left in the third, throwing a 56-yard touchdown to Gillen.

“We were very pleased with what Cooper did,” said Ackley. “Made some good strides, really managed the game well, put the ball where it needed to be and let the game come to him.”

Lodi tied the game in the third quarter when Lane scored on an eight-yard run. With three minutes left in the fourth, Brady Puls scored on an eight-yard run, giving the Blue Devils a 38-31 lead. Clemens scored another rushing touchdown with under three minutes left, pushing the lead to 45-31.

The Spartans continued to fight as Kennedy scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown with 1:32 left in the fourth, but Lodi hung on for the 45-38 win. While the Spartans couldn’t pull off the win, McFarland showed much improvement from its 40-0 loss to Lodi last year.

“I like being in these games early like this, it’s a good feeling to be in tight games and we’re right there,” said Ackley.

Kennedy finished 8 of 12 for 205 yards and three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Gillen led the Spartans with five receptions for 98 yards and a score. On defense, Gillen and senior defensive back Deven Kulp recorded an interception.

McFarland (0-2) faces Monroe (2-0) in the beginning of Rock Valley Conference play at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 2.

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

McFarland, WI
ABOUT

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle has been serving Dane county communities since 1889. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at herald-independent.com and online at mcfarlandthistle.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/mcfarland_thistle/

