Names released in 3-vehicle Pickardville crash

By Brendan Rodenberg
 4 days ago

PICKARDVILLE, ND (KXNET) – – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has just released the names of the adults involved in a three-way vehicle collision east of Pickardville yesterday evening that resulted in one death.

3 vehicle crash resulted in 1 dead

According to the NDHP, at approximately 3:40 p.m, a Chevy Impala, driven by 35-year-old Harvey woman Danelle Germain, drifted across the center line while traveling westbound on ND 200, placing the vehicle in the path of a Ford F250, driven by David Leroy (a 79-year-old Underwood man) and towing a trailer.

Leroy steered the Ford to avoid a collision, but the Impala struck the trailer. A Turtle Lake-Mercer school bus, traveling behind the trailer, could not avoid striking the Impala head-on. The bus overturned and came to rest at the intersection of ND 200 and 1st Avenue Northwest.

Melinda Neff (a 47-year-old woman from Mercer), the driver of the school bus, managed to evacuate all nine children on board (all ages 10-12). All individuals on the bus, including Neff, suffered minor injuries and were transported to CHI St. Alexius Turtle Lake Hospital for evaluation.

Germain was declared dead at the scene of the crash. Leroy was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

