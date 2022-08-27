ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

No. 2 Longhorns volleyball sweeps No. 7 Ohio State to start season 2-0

By Billy Gates
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QfMce_0hY6yC8p00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KXAN) — The No. 2 Texas Longhorns volleyball team started the season with a pair of wins on the road Friday and Saturday against No. 7 Ohio State.

The Longhorns took down the Buckeyes 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 Friday, and needed an extra set to pick up another win 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13, on Saturday.

Texas volleyball ranked No. 2 in nation in first AVCA poll

Texas’ Logan Eggleston took a little while to heat up, but once she did, the Buckeyes couldn’t stop her Friday. She finished the match with 15 kills and a .355 hitting percentage to do with seven digs, four blocks and two aces to lead the way. She had six kills in the third set to help ice the match.

On Saturday, she notched 18 kills and had three service aces.

Madisen Skinner chipped in nine kills for the Longhorns on Friday while Molly Phillips had eight kills and Asjia O’Neal contributed seven kills and three blocks in a well-rounded attack.

In the series finale Saturday, Skinner blasted 17 kills.

Setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres tallied 80 assists across the two matches.

Texas comes back to Gregory Gym on Aug. 31 for a huge match with another Big 10 powerhouse, the No. 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. and UT students get in free.

AUSTIN, TX
