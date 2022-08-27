Read full article on original website
The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer description, cast, plot, and more
The Mandalorian season 3 now has a release window
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Star Wars Actor John Boyega Addresses J.J. Abrams Forcing Finn's Storylines in Rise of Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been having a rough time with some of their film like Solo: A Star Wars Story and even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was rife with issues, with some hardcore fans disowning the film as the finale of the sequel trilogy. Oscar Isaac and John Boyega have repeatedly spoken out about their issues with the studio during their time filming, with the latter even going as far as saying he wouldn't return to the franchise. Now, Boyega is speaking out on The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams forcing storylines into the film. During a new interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Boyega spoke on the decisions the director made on the film.
Collider
‘Star Wars’: Domhnall Gleeson Is Up for Playing General Hux Again
Domhnall Gleeson is ready to put on his First Order uniform again and come back as General Armitage Hux in the Star Wars universe. Speaking with TheWrap about his experience in a galaxy far, far away, Gleeson also said that, unfortunately, he thinks it’s unlikely Lucasfilm will ever reach out to him again.
Buckle Up, Prey’s Predator Actor Is Headed To The MCU And Star Wars
The Predator actor has some big plans following the awesomeness in Prey.
digitalspy.com
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She ‘Cried the Entire Plane Ride’ Home After Wrapping Final ‘Jurassic’ Movie
In 2015, director Collin Trevorrow took the Jurassic Park franchise, redeveloping the already popular storylines for an entirely new generation. These films, of course, are the Jurassic World installments that have since taken the movie industry by storm. The original film brought us to an entirely new Jurassic kingdom starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as a new park opened up with (supposedly) better safety guidelines. However, we all know things did not go as planned.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character
Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
Natalie Portman's New Streaming Series Has Suspended Filming Following A Violent Threat
Natalie Portman is filming a new limited series for Apple in Baltimore, Maryland.
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online
Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022
August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
