Lucasfilm has been having a rough time with some of their film like Solo: A Star Wars Story and even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was rife with issues, with some hardcore fans disowning the film as the finale of the sequel trilogy. Oscar Isaac and John Boyega have repeatedly spoken out about their issues with the studio during their time filming, with the latter even going as far as saying he wouldn't return to the franchise. Now, Boyega is speaking out on The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams forcing storylines into the film. During a new interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Boyega spoke on the decisions the director made on the film.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO