Jim Harbaugh announces Michigan football starting QB situation

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
For Jim Harbaugh, announcing a starting quarterback before the season opener is a rarity.

Harbaugh announced Shea Patterson as the starter in advance of 2018 and 2019, but it was quite obvious he would be the man under center for Michigan football those two years. Otherwise, the starter has tended to be up in the air. In 2017, incumbent starter Wilton Speight started, but there was no announcement, and Harbaugh was adamant that it was a battle between him, John O’Korn and Brandon Peters.

Fast forward to 2022, and Michigan football has two capable quarterbacks — incumbent Cade McNamara and upstart J.J. McCarthy. While fans want to know who will start for the Wolverines, Harbaugh shared how he will handle the situation.

So there you have it. It’s technically undecided. McNamara gets the start in Week 1 and McCarthy gets the start in Week 2.

On the “In the Trenches” podcast, Harbaugh said that McNamara is a little bit ahead, which makes sense given that he started the full 2021 season and got all the reps in spring while McCarthy was injured. Harbaugh said McCarthy was ahead in sacks allowed, which again makes sense given that he’s the more avid runner.

